Monaco, Axel Disasi releases his response to Campos

PSG Mercato: Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on Axel Disasi. The Monegasque defender spoke of a departure for the capital.

PSG Mercato: A first response falls for Axel Disasi

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first misstep of the season on Sunday at the Parc des Princes. PSG was forced to share points with AS Monaco (1-1). The visitors could even have won without Neymar Jr’s equalizer at the end of the game. The performance of an ASM defender was notably followed by the Ile-de-France board. In search of a new defensive reinforcement, the club of the capital is interested in Axel Disasi. The Parisians tried in vain to poach Interist Milan Skriniar, Luis Campos’ priority this summer.

The Monegasque central defender spoke about his future. “There were rumours. We are in a transfer window period, so there are bound to be rumours. But tonight, I was fully concentrated with Monaco. We’ll see what happens next, but I’m fine in Monaco anyway, “assured the 24-year-old player to Prime Video leaving the meeting.

An offer in preparation for Disasi

Still under contract with AS Monaco until 2025, Axel Disasi is not closing the door to a transfer to Paris. According to Saber Desfarges, PSG intends to accelerate in this file in the coming hours. The source also recalls that the central defender is an old target of Luis Campos. The Parisian sports adviser would have tried to recruit him in Lille when he was playing at the Stade de Reims. “The discussions intensified this Sunday concerning Axel Disasi. PSG could draw an offer in the coming hours. Some Parisian players are aware of the club’s interest in the Monegasque defender, ”assures the journalist.

Recruited against 13 million euros in 2020, Disasi would now be worth 4 million more according to Transfermarkt. But the Principality club should claim a higher amount to let go of its defensive rock at the end of the transfer window.