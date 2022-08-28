Monaco: Disasi is delighted to have “put Messi and Neymar in the pocket” and speaks about his future

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

Paris-Saint-Germain, who received AS Monaco this Sunday evening as part of the closing clash of the fourth day of Ligue 1, notably came up against an excellent Axel Disasi. After the final whistle of the match, the central defender stopped at the microphone of Prime Video to come back to his direct duel with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

“We had to come and help the circles otherwise they would explode. I think this work was a big part of our match because we were able to contain Messi and Neymar in the pocket. It’s good that proves that we work well as a team. The coach told us not to be afraid and to come out high. It allowed us to go out more aggressively. We have good things to take away from this performance, even if we have a little bitter taste because we came to win anyway… ”

Announced in particular on the side of Paris-Saint-Germain during this transfer window, Axel Disasi spoke about his future, a few hours before the end of this summer transfer window.