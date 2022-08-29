Monaco: the reaction of Messi, replaced by Galtier, makes people talk abroad

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Christophe Galtier has been warning for weeks. With a strong workforce and the sequence of matches, the PSG team will have to rotate and obviously, the Parisian coach even seems ready to include the stars of the workforce. What seemed like a crime of lèse-majesté at Barça was committed without flinching by Galtier yesterday: taking out Lionel Messi at the end of the match against Monaco, what’s more while PSG remained tied with the Monegasques (1-1).

A change for which Lionel Messi said nothing when leaving the lawn. But it was his face afterwards that made people talk. Indeed, the foreign press and in particular The Sun in England or Sport in Spain have emphasized the reaction of the Pulga, apparently wary of the choice of PSG staff. Without this resulting in any apparent tension afterwards…