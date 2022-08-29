Entertainment

Monaco: the reaction of Messi, replaced by Galtier, makes people talk abroad

Christophe Galtier has been warning for weeks. With a strong workforce and the sequence of matches, the PSG team will have to rotate and obviously, the Parisian coach even seems ready to include the stars of the workforce. What seemed like a crime of lèse-majesté at Barça was committed without flinching by Galtier yesterday: taking out Lionel Messi at the end of the match against Monaco, what’s more while PSG remained tied with the Monegasques (1-1).

A change for which Lionel Messi said nothing when leaving the lawn. But it was his face afterwards that made people talk. Indeed, the foreign press and in particular The Sun in England or Sport in Spain have emphasized the reaction of the Pulga, apparently wary of the choice of PSG staff. Without this resulting in any apparent tension afterwards…

to summarize

Christophe Galtier decided to replace Lionel Messi last night at the end of PSG’s match against Monaco. And the Pulga had a reaction that made people talk abroad… His face seems to have betrayed a certain incomprehension.

