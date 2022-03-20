Monaco vs PSG, result, match summary, defeat with Neymar and Mbappe, without Messi | french league

You don’t have to be so bad-minded. It is enough to see PSG’s attitude at AS Monaco’s home, which was clearly reflected in the 3-0 win that caused surprise in Ligue 1. their weaknesses. Hard not to suspect.

It was a thick first half, incredibly unproductive having Mbappé and Neymar on the field and with a detail in favor of a critic: did they miss Messi as a connector? It’s possible, but a flu picture took him and Keylor Navas out of the call.

The truth is that AS Monaco won without disheveled, without suffering with their modest squad against their stellar rivals, in which Ben Yedder wreaked havoc on PSG’s well-known slow defense by opening the account after 25 minutes.

There was nothing more than a promising reaction from PSG in the complement, which unfortunately only lasted 15 minutes, a situation that Monaco knew how to suffer patiently, to weave the play of the second goal in an exit from the right, without any trace of a mark for Ben Yedder, who put the ball into the area for Volland’s appearance and the celebration of the second goal at 68.

Hakimi and Icardi were denied the goal by goalkeeper Nübel and to deepen PSG’s impotence, Monaco crowned with a clear penalty that was the cover of misfortune: Donnarumma was right when stretching to collect Ben Yedder but it bounced off his hand and the ball went into the goal. Consummate win at 84.

Yes, it was an ideal night for Ben Yedder, the great figure, but the unproductiveness of a well-replaced Neymar at 77 and with a yellow card also caught our attention, an Mbappé who was able to fight a little more but also left clean and with a card (although his former team always applauded him), a Verratti who was not even a shadow of what he has been in midfield and so… the list of doubts grows.