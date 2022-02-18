MONARCHY – Prince Harry affirms that the United Kingdom “will always be his home” and asks for police protection

A lawyer for Prince Harry defended Friday in London that, despite living in the United States, the queen’s grandson will “always” consider the United Kingdom as “his home”, in the framework of a judicial procedure to obtain police protection.

No longer active members of the British royal family, Harry and his wife Meghan lost the police protection afforded them at the expense of UK taxpayers.

In order to keep it, Elizabeth II’s grandson offered to pay for it out of his pocket, which was denied by the Ministry of the Interior, a decision that he is now challenging in court.

The couple, who left the country in 2020 and settled in California, where Meghan was born and raised, have private protection in the United States, but Enrique argues that they cannot access the information they need to keep their family safe when they are in British soil.

“The plaintiff does not feel safe when he is in the UK,” argued his lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, at a hearing in London.

“It goes without saying that she wants to come back to see her family and friends and to continue to support the charities she is so attached to,” she argued, “but more importantly” the UK “is and always will be her home”.

Last summer, Enrique’s car was chased by the paparazzi after leaving a charity event. The next day, he and his older brother Guillermo unveiled a statue of her mother Diana, who died in a 1997 car accident in Paris, being chased by photographers.

Enrique filed this lawsuit in September, but at the moment the justice is still studying whether to accept opening a procedure on the underlying issue.