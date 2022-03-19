Monark, Analysis: the supremacy of the ego

In recent years, the Japanese RPG genre has received proposals of very different styles, from high-caliber games such as Final Fantasy XV to other series that have made their way into the panorama with various installments, such as the recent Trails of Cold Steel or the ninth installment of the Ys series, apart from others that have begun to penetrate the western public and get some attention, such as titles like Persona 5 or Atelier Ryza 2.

However, there are not very popular and technically modest games that remain in no man’s land, but end up having a special tone when given a chance. This is the case of some of the recent titles from FuRyu, a company that has offered some interesting proposals such as Lost Dimension, the two installments of The Caligula Effect series or Crystar. On this occasion we get a new title from him, Monark, whose main attraction is being developed by former members who have worked on the well-known Shin Megami Tensei saga.

Monark’s story begins with the protagonist, whose name will be defined by the player, waking up in the middle of the hallway of his academy with his little sister, Chiyo, and the student council president, Nozomi. The situation is critical since the academy has been isolated from the outside with the appearance of a mysterious barrier while several rooms of the academy buildings are enveloped in a mysterious fog that drives the students and teachers crazy. Determined to protect his sister from him and get outside, the protagonist embarks on the fight to free the academy from the fog that consumes it, with the help of Vanitas, a mysterious character in the form of a sinister stuffed rabbit. what gives him the powers of a Monarkan authority with the ability to fight and deal with the threat posed by the covenant holders, who have received a power from each of the deadly sins and who seem to be the cause of the situation within the academy.

The adventure will take place through various parts in which the protagonist will face the pact holders that exist within the academy and that are apparently responsible for the current situation, having to meet the proposed objectives and that will take him to each of the academy’s facilities to clear fog zones through various battles and facing dangers on his way. on his journey will have the help of an ally in every crossing that will help in the successive battles against the Legion, the regular enemies of the game, and the respective Bosses, in addition to developing their personal story in the conversational sequences.

When exploring the fog zones, the impact of this on the allies must be taken into account, since will affect your percentage of madness (MAD) both for the time they remain in it and for the encounter with unstable students who have totally lost their reason and who will use their ability to further increase their level. If it reaches the maximum, the character will become unstable and will wake up in the infirmary of the main academy building. On the other hand, Death Calls will also be received in these areas to the protagonist’s mobile, which, when answered, will lead to combat fields of very high difficulty with powerful enemies but which in turn will make the unstable ones more active and the percentage of madness will increase to a greater extent. To remedy attacks and calls, it will be necessary call the phone numbers that Vanitas will provide for each area, in which you will have to overcome a special battle against enemies related to the original sin that affects the academy facility.

During the exploration, various objects can be found, being the ones marked as bright blue points useful for combat or skill points while the red ones will correspond to clues of important information for solve small puzzles that are in each area, which can be from locating the combination of a safe, the password of a student’s account on a computer or a simple combination of letters to decipher a keyword. Although it sounds complicated, it is really not very difficult to solve them. On the other hand, you can also find various types of files with information that not only delve into the aspects of the alternate world or the different pacts but there will also be others referring to the academy, others with additional phone numbers for extra battle zones and also alter egossome special crystals that will require in certain cases to have a specific parameter to be able to obtain them and offering additional information on certain profiles of academy students.

The fights take place through turns with a system that is reminiscent of what Lost Dimension offered, offering a certain touch of strategy in which allies can move through a circular radius of action and position them to take advantage of enemies using the different available commands or attacking them by the back, which will do much more damage. At the time of fighting, in addition to the main character and the ally that accompanies him, extra units called Fiends, similar to the enemy Daemon, which will have power with one of the seven deadly sins that appear in the game, having two of them during the first bars of the game but that can increase their number as the game progresses. These units can be customized by modifying their appearance through a very simple editor and equipping them with Vesselspieces of equipment that will be obtained by defeating the different types of Legion, which can be equipped on the head, torso and legs and that will provide a substantial improvement in parameters and even include specific skills or Authorities, being of different rarities and that in certain cases a specific type of Ego will be necessary to equip them.

The commands to use include various types of attacks and options that will help speed up combat and take advantage of each confrontation. The first of them are the Arts, physical attack techniques that allow you to cause damage to enemies but with the drawback that some of them subtract an amount from the character’s life bar. For their part, the authorities they are a kind of magic with different effects and variants that can be used by both pact carriers and Daemons, being both elemental, status or support, but their continued use increases the percentage of madness of allies, which means in In this case, the character loses control and attacks allies or enemies indistinctly, being in turn very susceptible to the damage received. By receiving damage or using certain skills, such as Resolve, you can increase the percentage of Awakened, a state that offers the advantages of using Arts and Authorities without their limitations and also being able to use special techniques of different types that differ depending on the character.

You can also take advantage of both states by using resonance, an Authoritie that causes characters to gain abilities and status effects from both the allied party and enemies. With this option you can combine the Awakened state with madness in such a way that you get the lighting effect (enlightement), which provides a drastic increase in stats and the use of Arts and Authorities without limitations.

Among the remaining options are Deferwhich allows you to use a unit that has already completed its turn again at the cost of an increase in the madness percentage, in addition to other common ones such as the use of objects and the option of waiting for the unit to pass its turn, offering in this case the possibility of rrecover a part of the life bar in the process.

At the end of each combat, the performance will be evaluated and a rank will be awarded, receiving spirit points as a reward in return. These points will be used to exchange them to activate in the skill trees of the characters in which they can be obtained. new Arts, Authorities and passive effects in battles. Each activated ability can have between one or more power levels, which means a progressive strengthening of it that will require a greater number of spirit points in exchange. In other cases, it will be necessary to activate specific abilities at a certain level so that the nodes of others on the board are activated. Each activated ability or upgrade will mean a level up of the allied unit in question, which will imply an improvement in its stats and in turn its performance in combat,

The main character will have various stats that will determine their strength with respect to each of the Egos (greed, lust, gluttony, envy, ), which can be increased through progress in the game and also through the different tests that will be offered at certain moments of the same, some of them being part of the development of the main plot and in other cases they can be found by certain students in each of the school buildings.

In playable matter Monark turns out to be a pretty simple title. Its strong point is the combat system that although it does not stand out greatly, the options it offers both for the different options and the challenge make it interesting. However the exploration phases in the foggy areas are not very striking Well, basically the development is based on advancing and solving puzzles without much difficulty, especially when the obstacle represented by the Death Calls hardly has any impact and can be eliminated from the beginning.

The same thing happens when entering the graphic evaluation, with a modest technical section that although it has some good character designs are diminished by very simple animations and models lacking in greater vividness. As for the scenarios, although there is a certain variety in some of the areas, They don’t stand out too much either. and they are even somewhat repetitive. The combat zones in the otherworld, meanwhile, are not much better.

The sound section, for its part, offers a selection of tracks with various styles, coming to highlight some of them in certain menus and combats, although the vocal tracks of each one of the clashes against the bosses and the opening theme of the game stand out especially. For its part, the game offers English and Japanese voice selector.

CONCLUSION In general, Monark turns out to be a game that barely manages to stand out on its own, even less so when compared to other experiences in the genre. Although it has attractive aspects such as its combat system that offers interesting confrontations with a certain touch of strategy, a skill tree with different styles and options, and a musical section with some catchy tracks, in the rest of the game the game does not stand out not to stand out.

THE BEST The combat system that through its different options offers interesting confrontations with a certain strategic touch.

The musical section, with some striking tracks and vocal themes.

Character development through the skill tree. WORST Texts only in English.

Outdated technical section.

Some difficulty spikes at certain times.