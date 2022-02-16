Monark, the review – Nerd4.life

Since the first videos, Monark has wanted to wink at a very specific group of users and, almost paradoxically, increasingly growing. If we were to find one among the many merits of Persona 5, we would certainly choose to have sensitized many new players towards the genre, captured by the most recent Atlus masterpiece and therefore looking for a new JRPG with a school setting. It is therefore no coincidence that behind the title there is a series of figures already known for their work on Shin Megami Tensei, of which Persona is a spin-off: the intention of the studio, which used the ubiquitous NIS America to publishing, it was probably precisely that of capitalizing mainly on these “new generation” of enthusiasts, convinced of wanting to give a second chance to a genre that Persona has helped to refresh. Follow us in Monark review to understand if the operation was successful or not.

Shin Megami inside Setting, playful flow and atmosphere are very successful characteristics in Monark As much as the trailers wink at Persona, it’s hard not to find very big ones similitudes between Monark and Shin Megami Tensei: Monark takes place in a single, claustrophobic location – coincidentally, a school – and does not present particular sequences or social interactions. The atmosphere of the title, quite the contrary, is rather gloomy and gloomy and the plot has at its center many mystical and esoteric elements. It must be said that what convinced us, at the writing level, more than the plot itself, was the characterization of the characters: supporting actors and non-player characters are all written in a profound, multifaceted and interesting way, a fundamental characteristic for a JRPG in which exploration, we can say, is certainly not one of the strongest elements. Just like in some Shin Megami Tensei the protagonist is without a personality of his own, a pure tool to immerse the player, who will find himself together with other members of his school in a nightmare situation: his school will be trapped in a supernatural fog and he will find himself exploring an alternate dimension to find a way out. Premises not really innovative but interesting development thanks to the characters: the cast is at the center of the list of positive elements of the software. In addition to the elements of the party, literally dozens and dozens of other personalities will meet – more or less important and marked – but each with its role, its ambiguities and its moral and character dilemmas, helping to create a credible and stimulating social ecosystem.

Hybrid combat Monark’s combat system works, is challenging and will be entertaining even those with a long history of JRPG It seems a coincidence given having played it on Switch, but the combat system it is also a hybrid, in this case of elements already seen but which all in all work, presented in an original way. We are not in a classic turn-based system, but in a kind of merger between real time and turn-based strategic combat: basically, each of our fighters in the field can be moved at each turn, freely and for a limited time. It will therefore be essential not only to select the right targets, but also to arrange the group in the most efficient way possible both for the attack and for the defensive phases, not dispersing but at the same time not becoming all slaughterhouse fodder. Speaking of team in the field, in addition to the human counterparts of our protagonist we will be able to control demons who, as per tradition, will evolve, strengthen and give us an ever greater possibility to manipulate the fights in our favor. By avoiding listing all the elements, the clash management system convinced us: not always perfectly balanced, difficult in some initial phases and not always very fast by its very form, it offers a certain freshness on the genre that we haven’t seen in a long time, not even in some more full-bodied genre cousins ​​in terms of production. Without shyness, in some facets it reminded us of some classics such as Vagrant Story. Surely for fans of the genre now accustomed to the classic shifts and exploitation of weaknesses and resistances, being able to exploit the battlefield in its entirety becomes a welcome strategic element and very fun to manipulate, but the progressiveness of its nature, over time, will tend to displace the less accustomed a little.

Sufficient art The cast of characters is a point in favor of Monark, too bad the same thing cannot be said of the technical sector Monark has a mid-level art direction. It is nothing ever seen, mind you, but the design of the alternate dimension, of the demons and the general atmosphere manage to have a cohesive tone, with blue and purple hues, which can actually leave you pleasantly surprised. Unfortunately, the whole thing is slowed down and held back by a inadequate technical sectorespecially in the definition of the models, which damages the character design itself and constantly leaves with a bitter feeling in the mouth, that of playing a title that perhaps dared too much to then fail to have the resources for its ambition. It is a medium-low level production and it shows, exactly like so many Japanese titles before it: it now seems almost one Japanese philosophy which belongs to this type of product, too small to have resources to invest in the technical part, too big to limit the ambition of its vision and the past of its creators. The fact is that we are used to this interpretation of the Japanese JRPG which chooses to field ideas and setting, strongly leaving the technical sector behind. We have lived with it for years and we are aware of its market, but thinking about what this genre represented in the 90s, a bit of a bitterness remains in the mouth.