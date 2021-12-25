World

Moncler in the crosshairs of hackers: malware attack after the launch of the Alicia Keys line

Moncler has ended up in the crosshairs of cyber terrorists. The company announced that it had detected, on Wednesday 22 December, a malware attack on its computer systems, “which was promptly managed,” according to a statement from the company.

An investigation opened

The security systems ensured the immediate identification of the attack, Moncler adds, “allowing all necessary actions to be taken immediately to block its spread, including the temporary interruption of IT services: the restoration of the services themselves is currently in progress and an investigation has been opened on the incident ».

The group believes that “this attack and the consequent temporary shutdown of the systems will not have a significant impact on its economic results,” concludes Moncler.

The launch of the “Alicia Keys” line

On Tuesday 21 December Moncler had made its debut the selection curated by singer, author and producer Alicia Keys, Moncler’s global partner and winner of 15 Grammy Awards, the new digital project Moncler Select, which will be curated – explained a note from the brand – by some among the most inspiring personalities in the world of sport, fashion, business and entertainment.

With “A day in NYC”, users were invited to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the city and to discover and purchase the clothes and accessories personally chosen by the artist, listening to his latest album in streaming.

