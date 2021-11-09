Mondadori, Antitrust authorizes the purchase of De Agostini Scuola

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Antitrust Authority authorized Mondadori to take over 100% of De Agostini Scuola. The provision, reads a note from the Segrate group, provides for the adoption of behavioral measures suitable to safeguard the competitiveness of the school market, including, in particular, the commitment to maintain corporate separation until 31 December 2024 by De Agostini Scuola. These remedies, shared by Mondadori, confirm the rationale for the acquisition, the business development plan and the value creation potential originally estimated by the group, the note reads.

Segrate’s satisfaction

“We are extremely pleased to be able to proceed with the acquisition of De Agostini Scuola, an operation consistent with our strategy of focusing on the core business of books”, declared the managing director Antonio Porro. “This investment, the most important made in the last 15 years, will allow us to start a new chapter in the growth path of our Group and to achieve a leadership position in the school publishing market”. The authorization determines the fulfillment of the suspensive condition affixed to the purchase and sale contract of the shareholding in De Agostini Scuola, which will consequently have full execution on the closing date.

The “school” turnover of the two groups

The Mondadori group is active in school, legal and, to a lesser extent, university publishing through an overall catalog of about 30 brands with the two subsidiaries Mondadori Education and Rizzoli Education, which generate revenues of 81.7 and 83.1 million respectively. De Agostini Scuola, a company of the De Agostini publishing group, is active in the school publishing sector through various brands, including Black Cat, Cedam Scuola, De Agostini, Garzanti Linguistica, Garzanti Scuola, Theorema. For this company, the turnover is around 75.7 million euros.

Mondadori, 230 million for acquisitions

In 2020 Mondadori had revealed the signing of a line of loans with four banking institutions (Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Bnl-Bnp Paribas and BancoBpm) for approximately 450 million euros, “with better economic conditions than those applied to the loan agreement in pool stipulated on 22 December 2017, in terms of lower interest rates and accessory charges “, the company had announced. Of these funds, 230 million would have been earmarked for growth through acquisitions. Resources that obviously have to do with the DeA Scuola operation.