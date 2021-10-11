Monday 11 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Those Who Want Me Dead

Those who want me dead

From the director of ‘The Secrets of Wind River’, action with Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult. In the woods of Montana, a fearless firefighter helps a teenager chased by two killers.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301 and SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.45 pm / channel 305)

The last flight

Marion Cotillard in a touching and romantic adventure. In 1933 an aviator flew over the Sahara desert in search of her man, who disappeared during an air crossing.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Born tired

First comedy as protagonists for Ficarra and Picone. Two young unemployed and listless Sicilians participate in competitions and present themselves for interviews, making sure not to be hired.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

ET – The Extra-Terrestrial

4 Oscars to Steven Spielberg’s thrilling science fiction masterpiece. A child protects an alien left on Earth from scientists and helps him return to his planet.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Choloe – Between seduction and deception

Dangerous marital intrigues for Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson and Amanda Seyfried, directed by Atom Egoyan. A wife hires an escort to test her husband’s loyalty.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Loose cannons

Ferzan Ozpetek directs a comedy with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alessandro Preziosi. Tommaso returns to Puglia after his studies, but he wants to change his future and not follow in his father’s footsteps.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Bad Education

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney in the HBO biopic, Best TVMovie at the 2020 Emmys. A School District Superintendent uses public money to lead the life he’s always dreamed of.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Ocean’s 8

Robbery of the Century in an action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett. 8 robbers plan the theft of a diamond necklace at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Renegades – Assault Commando

Action written by Luc Besson, starring Oscar winner JK Simmons. During the Bosnian War, a team of Navy Seals must recover a treasure buried at the bottom of a lake.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Pure hearts

Acclaimed directorial debut by Roberto De Paolis. Stefano, a boy with a difficult past, falls in love with Agnese, an eighteen-year-old who has promised to remain chaste until marriage.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

The hunter and the ice queen

Film which is at the same time a prequel, spin-off and sequel to the 2012 film “Snow White and the Hunter”. The wicked witch Ravenna, Charlize Theron, uses her beauty and her magic to take over one kingdom after another. Her sister Freya, Emily Blunt, meanwhile, falls in love with a young man betrothed to another.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Therapy and bullets

Hilarious comedy starring Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal. A Mafia boss plagued by panic attacks, bursts into the life of a shrink, forcing him to take him as a patient. The poor man’s life will be completely turned upside down and invaded by the boss’s many “friends”.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

All roads lead to Rome

Sentimental comedy with Sarah Jessica Parker and Raoul Bova. Maggie, a 40-year-old single from New York, has a rebellious teenage daughter, Summer. When their relationship seems to have no chance of recovery, something happens that changes their lives forever. Luca, a charming sculptor, and Carmen, an extravagant ex hippie grandmother and singer reappear from Maggie’s past.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Welcome to the North

Sequel of “Benvenuti al sud” again with Bisio-Siani-Finocchiaro-Lodovini to which is added Paolo Rossi. Alberto Colombo, a post office employee from Brianza, has finally obtained promotion and a transfer to Milan. The South, in which he was welcomed and well-liked, now seems a distant memory that Mattia, a southern colleague, awakens with his arrival. Determined to prove to his wife that he is a responsible man, Mattia lets himself be infected by the Milanese activity and makes a career. Meanwhile Alberto, promoted to director, neglects his wife who will end up leaving him. Both will roll up their sleeves to take back their family and a better life in an Italy without parochialism.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)