Monday 13 September 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Give me back my wife

Give me back my wife Ep. 1

The relationship between Giovanni and Chiara is worn out, but he doesn’t notice it. While he throws a surprise party for her, she decides to leave him.

The mole

From John Le Carre’s novel, thriller starring Gary Oldman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Colin Firth. London, 1973: an agent must track down the Russian spy within British intelligence.

The executioner of the night

Eli Roth directs Bruce Willis in the remake of the 1970s classic starring Charles Bronson. To avenge his family, a Chicago surgeon turns into a ruthless killer.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas in an epic adventure. A doctor who can talk to animals sets sail to a legendary island in search of a cure for Queen Victoria.

The mask of Zorro

Antonio Banderas is the legendary swordsman on an adventure with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Anthony Hopkins. Zorro transforms a bandit into his heir to take revenge on the Spanish governor.

Pay the Ghost

Nicolas Cage in a paranormal thriller. To shed light on their son’s disappearance, two parents follow terrifying clues as they come into contact with the world of ghosts.

French Kiss

Romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline. Kate discovers that her boyfriend, in France for work, is cheating on her. Determined to win him back, she joins him, but not everything goes as planned.

An Extraordinary Friend

Delicate friendship story with a superb Tom Hanks. In 1998 the journalist Lloyd Vogel interviewed Fred Rogers, host of a children’s show, discovering his extraordinary human side.

My cousin Vincenzo

Oscar to Marisa Tomei, alongside Joe Pesci in an irresistible classic of comedy. An eccentric lawyer has to bail out two boys accused of murder.

Le dindon – The turkey

Dany Boon in a choral comedy about infidelity. Edouard falls in love with his friend’s wife. The situation becomes complicated with the entry on the scene of another suitor and a former flame.

A dream called Florida

Intense film with Willem Dafoe nominated for the Oscar 2018. In a suburban motel three children spend the summer between games and dreams, finding happiness even in decay.

The Mummy – The tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Third and final chapter of the saga. Alex O’Connell, son of Rick and Evy, brings back to life a cruel emperor and his army of terracotta soldiers from ancient China of 221 BC The family is reunited and must ally with a young woman from Shangri-La to stop the army. With B. Fraser.

An opportunity from God

Planet Earth is about to be destroyed by a group of aliens who believe they have a higher morality. As usual, before going on to attack they test the species they intend to extinguish, giving it one last chance. By chance they choose one of the humans who, unwittingly, will be invested with a huge responsibility: saving the Earth. The man from the deck is Neil Clark, an English teacher with frustrated writer’s ambitions. The aliens give Neil a chance from God: he can do whatever he wants. Just say it and move his hand. If the earthling uses this extraordinary power to do something good, the planet will be pardoned. Otherwise it will be razed to the ground. Problem is, Neil’s only desire is to win over his neighbor, Catherine.

Jenny’s Wedding

Jenny Farrell is a young gay woman. Everyone is aware of her sexual tendencies, except her rather conservative family, which always hopes her daughter will find the right man as soon as possible. When Jenny reveals to her parents that she is getting married to a woman, she completely blows them away.

Who are they?

David, 36, who grew up in the provinces, has a single ambition: to earn the esteem of the president of the company where he works, to obtain a salary increase and promotion as an executive. Finally his opportunity seems to have arrived: he will have to present a revolutionary patent capable of guaranteeing him important awards. Marcello is a skilled swindler who, aided by two handsome associates, deceives his victims into believing he can make their dreams come true. The meeting with Marcello shatters Davide’s quiet life but at a certain point the strange couple, between quarrels and complicity, will find themselves living in unpredictable situations. A story where nothing is probably as it seems.

