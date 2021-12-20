Monday 20 December 2021 – Believing the impossible

Today’s Gospel: Lk 1: 26-38

In the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a city in Galilee, called Nazareth, to a virgin, betrothed to a man of the house of David, named Joseph. The virgin was called Mary. Entering her, he said: “Rejoice, full of grace: the Lord is with you.”

At these words she was very upset and wondered what was the meaning of a greeting like this. The angel said to her: «Do not be afraid, Mary, because you have found grace with God. And behold, you will conceive a son, you will give birth to him and you will call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High; the Lord God will give him the throne of his father David and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever and his kingdom will have no end. ” Then Mary said to the angel: «How will this happen, since not

Do I know a man? ‘

The angel answered her: «The Holy Spirit will come upon you and the power of the Most High will cover you with its shadow. Therefore he who will be born will be holy and will be called Son of God. And behold, Elizabeth, your relative, in her old age she too conceived a son and this is the sixth month for her, who was called barren: nothing is impossible for God. “. Then Mary said: “Behold the servant of the Lord: let it be done to me according to your word.” And the angel walked away from her.

I contemplate:

Know you are welcome:

Your great fear is that you are not welcome, and here you are at the center of your spiritual battle.

Will you surrender to the forces of darkness, which say you are not welcome in this life, or can you trust the voice of the One who came not to condemn you, but to free you from fear?

At every moment you have to trust in the voice that says: “I love you, I woven you into your mother’s womb”.

Everything Jesus says to you can be summed up in words: know that you are welcome.

He offers you his most intimate life with the Father; he wants you to know everything he knows and you do everything he does.