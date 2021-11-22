Monday 22 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Copshop – Firefight

Copshop – Firefight

Action with Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder. A provincial police district becomes a theater of war between a killer, a cunning crook and a novice policewoman.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Genius

Jude Law, Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman in the biopic that tells the special friendship and the fertile partnership between the prodigious writer Thomas Wolfe and the publisher Max Perkins.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Joker

Oscar to Joaquin Phoenix and Golden Lion in Venice for the genesis of Batman’s enemy. Frustrated by personal and professional failures, Arthur Fleck turns into a cruel criminal.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The Corpse Bride

Tim Burton’s unbridled fantasy for a stop-motion animated film. A betrothed accidentally slips the wedding ring into the finger of a skeleton and finds himself in the afterlife.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

That train to Yuma

James Mangold directs Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in the remake of the famous 1957 western. Outlaw Ben Wade is taken by train to Yuma Prison to be tried.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The Wave

First Scandinavian disaster movie with amazing special effects. A landslide plunges into the Geiranger fjord, causing a huge tsunami. A geologist will try to save lives.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

First I marry you, then I spoil you

George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones in an explosive romantic comedy by the Coen brothers. A woman, who collects husbands for money, takes her revenge by marrying the lawyer who framed her.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Red Snake

A female cast to enter the heart of the conflict in Kurdistan. Sold as a sex slave to an ISIS fighter, a Yazidi girl joins a group of guerillas.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Average Italian

First work by Marcello Macchia, alias Maccio Capatonda, also the protagonist of a parody on Italian stereotypes. A ‘miracle’ pill turns the depressed Giulio into a vicious one.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Aspiring widower

Comedy by Massimo Venier inspired by ‘Il vedovo’ by Dino Risi with Fabio De Luigi and Luciana Littizzetto. A mediocre entrepreneur wants to get rid of his rich wife, but she’s a tough nut to crack.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Mrs Lowry & Son

Vanessa Redgrave and Timothy Spall in the biopic about British painter LS Lowry. The story of an artist dominated by his authoritarian mother, and desperate for the perfect painting.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

The place of shadows

Fantasy thriller adaptation of Dean R. Koontz’s novel of the same name, starring Willem Dafoe, directed by the director of The Mummy, its sequel The Mummy Returns, and the action horror film Van Helsing. Odd Thomas works in a diner in Pico Mundo, California, but he is not a boy like many others, because he has a special gift: he can sense the presence of the dead. In fact, the dead help him solve the crimes they have been victims of. One day Odd meets “Fungus Man” followed by the Bodachs, dark creatures that precede death and carnage. Thanks to his supernatural gift, Odd senses that the mysterious man is connected to an impending catastrophe that is about to hit the city, and he will only have 24 hours to avoid it.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

One and a half spy

Action-comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Kavin Hart. A deadly CIA agent, bullied in school, recruits a former partner, who has become a mere accountant, for a very dangerous espionage mission.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Fifty shades of red

Last chapter of the famous erotic trilogy. The marriage between Mr and Mrs Gray goes well, but old shadows return from the past. With D. Johnson, J. Dornan.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

If you leave me it’s not worth it

Amusing comedy of misunderstandings with V. Salemme, C. Buccirosso and S. Autieri. Two men, left by their respective companions, plan a clumsy revenge.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)