Monday 25 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, No Sudden Move

No Sudden Move

Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Ray Liotta and Jon Hamm in Steven Soderbergh’s gangster movie. Detroit, 1955: Three criminals are tasked with stealing a document, but something goes wrong.

Michael Clayton

Thriller with George Clooney and Tilda Swinton, awarded with an Oscar. A cynical lawyer of wealthy clients struggles with his conscience while solving a case.

Underworld – The Lycans Rebellion

Michael Sheen in the prequel to the famous horror saga. The origins of the conflict that, since the distant Middle Ages, opposes the werewolves, led by Lucian, to the vampires, led by Viktor.

Grandpa this time is war

Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken in the Sky Original comedy for the whole family. A grandfather occupies the room of his grandson, who will do everything to regain his space.

The Guardian – Rescue at sea

Action with Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher. A rescue expert diver is tasked with training a class of recruits. The most talented will follow him on a mission to Alaska.

Wander

Thriller with Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham. The investigation into a crime convinces a paranoid detective of the existence of a plot that caused the death of his daughter.

The Photograph – The shots of my mother

Romantic film with Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield. Mae falls in love with resolute reporter Michael. Assailed by doubts, she comes to terms with the memory of her mother to learn to love.

The Circle

Emma Watson and Tom Hanks in a privacy film, from the novel by Dave Eggers. Hired by a social media company, a girl agrees to share every detail of her life.

A summer by the sea

Hilarious comedy by Carlo Vanzina, with Lino Banfi, Enrico Brignano. Gigi Proietti and Ezio Greggio. Seven episodes set on fashionable beaches between misunderstandings, loves and summer betrayals.

The bride’s friends

Paul Feig’s hit comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy. Annie, bridesmaid at the wedding of best friend Lilian, has to stem the cunning moves of the other girls.

Stronger – I am stronger

A superb Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jeff Bauman, the man seriously injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and forced into a painful mental and physical recovery.

The Hunger Games – Song of Uprising: Part 2

Last cinematic work of the Hunger Games trilogy. The nation of Panem is at war. All the districts are united in the uprising against Capitol City, led by Katniss Everdeen. The girl continues to be the symbol of the rebellion becoming the main target for President Snow. Katniss decides to face Snow and leaves for Capitol City together with a special unit, composed, among others, by Gale, Finnick, Peeta, Cressida, the twins Leeg, Pollux and her brother Castor, Commander Boggs. Capitol City, however, protected by many armed positions and traps hidden in the streets and in buildings. Katniss and Peeta’s Latest Hunger Games Are Close With Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Julianne Moore.

A million ways to die in the west

A cast of stars for an irreverent western comedy. A sheep herder named Albert Stark suffers from paranoia and becomes convinced that he is plagued by bad luck. The man has just been left by his girlfriend, who has preferred the company of the richest gentleman in town. The poor cowboy’s fate changes when he meets the reckless Anna. With Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron

Adaline – Eternal youth

Thrilling sentimental drama starring Harrison Ford and Blake Lively. Adaline Bowman, born in 1908, has a car accident at the age of 29 which, paradoxically, makes her immortal. From that moment she stops getting old and sees life pass her by: her daughter overcomes her in age by becoming an old lady, and Adaline learns not to fall in love so as not to have to witness the same space-time misalignment. So he spends decades changing his home and life, every time someone begins to notice that he always has the same physical appearance. But when she meets Ellis, a 30-year-old with whom she is love at first sight, Adaline’s determination begins to waver. And the woman does not yet know that the attraction for Ellis has distant roots. Will she be willing to turn her life around? With Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman and Harrison Ford.

Females versus males

Spin-off of Males against Females with Luciana Littizzetto, Emilio Solfrizzi, Nancy Brilli, Claudio Bisio, Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone which explores the vicissitudes of some secondary characters, representing once again the eternal conflict between the male and female universe, in three stories that intertwine. Anna and Piero have been married for many years, but they couldn’t be more different: he is an inveterate traitor and a crude football fan, she is refined and intellectual. Things change when Piero is involved in an accident that makes him lose his memory and Anna seizes the ball to shape her husband on the model of man he always wanted. Paola and Marcello are divorced, but once a month they pretend to be together again for the love of his mother, who is heart disease. Rocco and Michele are friends and play in a Beatles cover band, but their wives are not happy with this hobby, until this becomes a reason for quarrels and subterfuge.

