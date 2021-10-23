Monday 25 October, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

World Pasta Day and International Artists Day are celebrated today. Here is who makes the birthday and the horoscope of the 12 zodiac signs.

Today, Monday 25 October, the International Day of Artists and World Pasta Day. Saints are celebrated: Crisante and Daria, martyrs; Amone of Toul, bishop; Angilramno of Metz, bishop; Canna, wife of San Sadwrn; Cleto, deacon, Crispino and Crispiniano di Soissons, martyrs; Derbilia del Connaught, martyr, Fronone of Perigueux, bishop; Fruit, hermit in Segovia; Gaudenzio of Brescia, bishop; Gavino, Gianuario and Proto, martyrs; Hilary of Javols, bishop; Martyrdom and Marcian, martyrs; Mauro of Pécs, bishop; Mauro and Beneria, spouses and martyrs; Miniato of Florence, martyr; Nestorius; Tabita, widow; Tegulo (Tegolo), martyr.

It is the 298th day of the year and, at the end of 2021, there are 67 days left.

The International Day of Artists

International Artists Day, different from the World Art Day which is celebrated every April 15, was born from an idea by Canadian Chris MacClure and was established in 2004.

An opportunity to reflect on the function of the artist in society, who manages to sublimate emotions and existential experiences by giving beauty to the world. This happens through the different forms of art: photographers, sculptors, dancers, singers, musicians, actors provide new lifeblood to the universe. And they often do so in difficult conditions, sacrificing their existence for the purpose and perhaps without ever being able to enjoy a stable economic situation or deserved fame.

World Pasta Day

World Pasta Day or World Pasta Day is an international celebration born from the idea of ​​pasta producers to promote its consumption. It was established in 1998, years after the World Congress of Producers in Rome.

In fact, pasta is not only a symbol of the Italian culinary tradition, but one of the pillars of the Mediterranean diet. Loved all over the world by young and old alike, it is a healthy dish, friend of the environment and a healthy lifestyle.

The anniversary is an opportunity to also reflect on the importance of choosing Italian pasta which, unfortunately, represents only a small part of that produced in the world. Most of the spaghetti and macaroni consumed, in fact, despite having the “made in Italy” label, are obtained from non-Italian wheat or mixed with that from other countries that do not meet the same quality standards.

Anniversaries and birthdays

Today is the anniversary: ​​of Hitler and Mussolini’s Rome-Berlin Axis (1936); Japan’s first kamikaze attacks during the Battle of the Gulf of Leyte (1944); the handover of Taiwan to China (1945); the death of Sadako Sasaki due to gamma rays from the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (1955); the acceptance by the United Nations of the People’s Republic of China and the expulsion of the Republic of China (1971); the terrorist attack on the American base in Lebanon (1983); the US invasion of Grenada (1983); of the first domestic microwave oven (1955).

Those born on October 25 – under the zodiac sign of Scorpio – are people characterized by a spirit of concreteness, rationality, creativity and intuition, especially in the sentimental and working fields.

Federico Chiesa, Marco Damilano, Katy Perry have their birthdays today. Pablo Picasso, Johann Strauss, Don Carlo Gnocchi, Evariste Galois, Primo Carnera, Georges Bizet were also born on 25 October.

The horoscope of the day

Here’s how the 12 zodiac signs will spend the day according to the predictions of oroscopi.info.

Aries

I leaf through this daisy: he loves me, he loves me not. Frankly, there is no need to count the petals of the daisy, which symbolizes love, fidelity, to have proof of how much you are loved, desired. You haven’t even noticed your spouse lately! Find the verve, your safety, today, with the Moon Gemini trine to Mars. Excellent financial opportunities.

Bull

Good morning. We always want to remember that the influence of the Moon in the second Field, trine to Jupiter, is very positive for finances: to complete a profitable business, get hold of a sum of money that someone has owed you for a while. of time. Don’t miss any opportunities! Love lives a fulfilling moment, very happy hearts as a couple.

Twins

Stellar Monday for the sign of Gemini, you couldn’t start the week better. Those who have a self-employed activity can get excellent deals: you will like what you do, you will feel fulfilled, especially if you work in the education, entertainment or communication sector. Your sex appeal grows on those around you, the younger ones hook up.

Cancer

After last Wednesday’s Full Moon, which has put in place a professional project, propitiated a meeting, you are waiting for the Moon that will reach your sky tomorrow. It is better to work hard to perfect the project, at the cost of neglecting something: to recover lost opportunities, there are no alternatives! Take some time for yourself.

Lion

The stars travel fast, since you too are fast it is not difficult to overcome obstacles; you are also good at grabbing good bargains. At work you are able to move the right pieces, approach authoritative people who esteem and appreciate you. Surprising heaven when it comes to love: with you, your partner will never be bored.

Virgin

In a barrel of… mercury, the lucky metal of the sign; you are there because the planets of the day smile protectively at you. Great cultural opportunities and job opportunities await you off-site at least in perspective; in short, an opportunity is just around the corner … A little uncertain in the couple relationship, luckily the partner will change his attitude. It will go better.

Weight scale

A beautiful day awaits you, especially for those who study, travel or love to entertain the public with their knowledge … Mercury in the sign underlines this, but also the Moon trine to Jupiter! Want to take a trip, socialize, to realize a project you have been thinking about for some time. A satisfying Monday also on the emotional level, with some welcome peak of passion.

Scorpio

Heavy Mars and Mercury in the twelfth house slow down your initiatives, darken your thoughts, silence the flow of words: secrecy dominates the scene, also wanted by the Moon in the eighth house, precisely the most hermetic, devoted to esotericism and silence. Eyes also focused on savings, today neither money nor energy is spent; ‘conservation’ will be the key word.

Sagittarius

Monday, day of the Moon, opposite your sign. It will be the other, and not you, who will win the conversation: his quick and refined dialectic beats your oratory, schematic and feeble. Many commitments and projects projected into the future, but few friends to support you, even the partner at times distances himself slightly … it will not be a coincidence, right?

Capricorn

You feel the need to resolve, define, confirm, stabilize. This could lead to important choices for loved ones, love or family, or precise positions in the workplace. You want to define your role, take on new responsibilities, grow to three hundred and sixty degrees. You know it will cost you effort, but enthusiasm will flavor the effort!

aquarium

Wonderful day, regardless of the actual color of the sky, celestial, the favorite color of Venus planet that transits in the sign of Sagittarius. Then, the Moon in Gemini, another good luck charm. All the cards in order, therefore, so that it becomes your propitious day! Love will see you as the protagonists of passionate events. The work will bring you satisfaction and money.

Fish

Dissonant day, with divergent inputs: on the one hand Mercury and Mars who would like you to be on the track, at work, in society, on the road, in any case at the center of the stage, with an audience hanging on your lips. Quite contrary to what the Moon claims, in the fourth Field which would like you closed, austere, loyal to saving, not only money, but also of time and energy.