Monday 25 October – Spettakolo.it

Turns out today 37 years old Katy Perry. Born in Santa Barbara, California on October 25, 1984, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson (this is her real name) is today one of the most famous singers on a world scale. The debut album, entitled Katy Hudson, is from 2001, deals with religious issues and is not very successful. Popularity for her came in 2008 with the single I kissed a girl and the album One of the boys. Since then his career has been all a crescendo and the numbers tell of an ascent that still has no end. In her career she was also a judge of X Factor, voice actress (her the voice of Smurfette in movies The Smurfs And The Smurfs 2) and in 2012 protagonist of the documentary film Katy Perry: part of me.
The other facts of the day:
1825: the composer is born Johann Strauss son
1838: the composer is born Georges Bizet
1941: the singer is born Helen Reddy
1944: born Jon Anderson, singer of Yes
1948: born Glenn Tipton, guitarist of Judas Priest
1955: born Matthias Jabs, guitarist of Scorpions
1961: born Chad Smith, drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers
1963: born John Levén, bassist of Europe
1968: born Speech, singer of Arrested Development
1981: Ornella Vanoni public Two thousand three hundred and one words
1985: the singer is born Ciara
2002: Mina public Poison
2011: Gianluca Grignani public Human nature
2011: i Negrita publish Damned to live
2014: dies Jack Bruce, former musician of Cream