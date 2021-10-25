Monday 25 October – Spettakolo.it

Turns out today 37 years old Katy Perry. Born in Santa Barbara, California on October 25, 1984, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson (this is her real name) is today one of the most famous singers on a world scale. The debut album, entitled Katy Hudson, is from 2001, deals with religious issues and is not very successful. Popularity for her came in 2008 with the single I kissed a girl and the album One of the boys. Since then his career has been all a crescendo and the numbers tell of an ascent that still has no end. In her career she was also a judge of X Factor, voice actress (her the voice of Smurfette in movies The Smurfs And The Smurfs 2) and in 2012 protagonist of the documentary film Katy Perry: part of me.

The other facts of the day:

1825: the composer is born Johann Strauss son

1838: the composer is born Georges Bizet

1941: the singer is born Helen Reddy

1944: born Jon Anderson, singer of Yes

1948: born Glenn Tipton, guitarist of Judas Priest

1955: born Matthias Jabs, guitarist of Scorpions

1961: born Chad Smith, drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers

1963: born John Levén, bassist of Europe

1968: born Speech, singer of Arrested Development

1981: Ornella Vanoni public Two thousand three hundred and one words

1985: the singer is born Ciara

2002: Mina public Poison

2011: Gianluca Grignani public Human nature

2011: i Negrita publish Damned to live

2014: dies Jack Bruce, former musician of Cream