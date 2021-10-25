News

Monday 25 October – Spettakolo.it

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Turns out today 37 years old Katy Perry. Born in Santa Barbara, California on October 25, 1984, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson (this is her real name) is today one of the most famous singers on a world scale. The debut album, entitled Katy Hudson, is from 2001, deals with religious issues and is not very successful. Popularity for her came in 2008 with the single I kissed a girl and the album One of the boys. Since then his career has been all a crescendo and the numbers tell of an ascent that still has no end. In her career she was also a judge of X Factor, voice actress (her the voice of Smurfette in movies The Smurfs And The Smurfs 2) and in 2012 protagonist of the documentary film Katy Perry: part of me.

The other facts of the day:
1825: the composer is born Johann Strauss son
1838: the composer is born Georges Bizet
1941: the singer is born Helen Reddy
1944: born Jon Anderson, singer of Yes
1948: born Glenn Tipton, guitarist of Judas Priest
1955: born Matthias Jabs, guitarist of Scorpions
1961: born Chad Smith, drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers
1963: born John Levén, bassist of Europe
1968: born Speech, singer of Arrested Development
1981: Ornella Vanoni public Two thousand three hundred and one words
1985: the singer is born Ciara
2002: Mina public Poison
2011: Gianluca Grignani public Human nature
2011: i Negrita publish Damned to live
2014: dies Jack Bruce, former musician of Cream

Some content or features are not available without your consent to the use of cookies!

Loading...
Advertisements

In order to view this content provided by Facebook Like social plugin enable cookies: Click here to open your cookie preferences.

Marco Pagliettini

Born in Lavagna (GE) on July 26, 1970, on the day Albano and Romina get married, after a diploma in accounting and a degree in economics and commerce, I start a brilliant (so to speak) career as an administrative assistant in the school secretariats from the province of Genoa and, at the same time, devoured by the passion of journalism, I carry on a long collaboration with the Chiavari broadcaster Radio Aldebaran, which began in 2000 and continues to this day. For 15 years I also collaborated with the Genoese newspaper Mercantile Courier. Since 2008 and until its closure I have edited the blog Atuttovasco.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

824
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
676
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
660
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
582
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
548
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
442
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
434
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
369
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
338
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
298
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top