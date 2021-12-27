Monday 27 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, At Home All Well – Ep. 3 and 4

Everyone is at home Ep. 3 and 4 | Sky Original production

Carlo wants to save the purchase of the resort in Sardinia. Paolo’s trip to the sea with Giovanni risks ending in tragedy. Carlo tries to save the deal and Paolo the vacation with his son, Riccardo tries to pay off the debt and Sara falls to Sorrento.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Red Joan

Judi Dench in the story of a KGB spy. Subjected to questioning, the unsuspected widow Joan Stanley retraces her long militancy in the service of the communist regime.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Bad Mom 2 – Much meaner moms

Mila Kunis and Susan Sarandon in a wild Christmas sequel. At Christmas, three friends receive a visit from their mothers who will bring even more havoc in their lives.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The Chocolate Factory

Tim Burton directs Johnny Depp in a remake of a classic from the 70s. A boy wins a coveted prize that opens the door to the colorful realm of the eccentric Willy Wonka.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Riders of Justice

Revenge movie with Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas. A military man returns home to look after his teenage daughter and shed light on the incident in which his ex-wife lost her life.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Hunt for the 12th man

World War II in the Far North in a war film with Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A Norwegian partisan, tailed by Nazi soldiers, wages a tough fight for survival.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

The President – A love story

Michael Douglas and Annette Bening in a Rob Reiner romantic comedy. The widowed US President compromises his popularity when he falls in love with another woman.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Cast away

Golden Globe to Tom Hanks, in an adventure directed by Robert Zemeckis. Following a plane crash, a manager is shipwrecked on a desert island where a solitary and primitive life begins.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

All very nice

Comedy by and with Paolo Ruffini and Frank Matano. While waiting for the birth of their respective children, an employee of the revenue agency and a carefree precariously live a crazy odyssey.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

There was a scam in Hollywood

Sky Original comedy with Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. To pay off a debt to the underworld, two film producers organize a scam

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Crazy joy

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Micaela Ramazzotti in the female road movie by Paolo Virzi ‘. Two women escape from a psychiatric clinic and venture to savor the world again.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Heart of the sea – The origins of Moby Dick

The young Herman Melville in search of a plot for his new novel, Moby Dick, goes to the island of Nantucket to visit the elder Thomas Nickerson with the intention of being told about the tragic sinking of the whaling ship Essex, on which the man was on board as a boy.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Unsuspected suspicions

Hilarious comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, remake of the movie “Living Big”. Willy, Joe and Al are three longtime friends who meet at the club every day. Suddenly the company they worked for decides to close and move to Vietnam, and therefore will no longer pay their pensions. Finding himself broke and unable to pay the bills in order to survive, Joe comes up with an idea that could change their lives: rob the bank.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

The Wedding Date – Love has its price

Brilliant hit comedy starring Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”). Katie hires a gigolo to make her ex jealous at her sister’s upcoming wedding.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Christmas as a Chef

Cinepanettone with Massimo Boldi and Biagio Izzo. Gualtiero Saporito is a great chef, but only in his head! In fact, with its daring mix of ingredients, it only cooks disgusting dishes. However, Gualtiero does not give up and insists on offering his cuisine on every occasion, receiving only insults and doors in the face. But his tenacity, one day, is rewarded because Furio Galli, owner of a very famous catering company, offers him the position of head cook in the brigade that will participate in the tender called to “feed” the next G7.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)