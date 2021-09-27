Monday 27 September 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Every Breth You Take – Breathless

Every Breth You Take – Breathless

Thriller Sky Original with Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin and Michelle Monaghan. The fragile balance of a psychiatrist’s family is undermined by the suicide of one of his patients.

Valerian and the city of a thousand planets

Luc Besson’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster with Cara Delevingne. Two government agents are dispatched to the metropolis of Alpha to face the forces that threaten the universe.

The Lego Movie

The magic of the legendary bricks in an animated film from the creators of ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’. A shy worker has to defend the Lego universe from the evil Lord Business.

Jack Reacher – Point of no return

Action with Tom Cruise in the role of the character born from the pen of Lee Child. Reacher must uncover the conspiracy that led to the arrest of a colleague and deal with a secret.

Nerve

Emma Roberts and Dave Franco in the thriller based on a Jeanne Ryan bestseller. A girl participates in an illegal online game, which turns into a challenge to the death.

If you are so I tell you yes

Emilio Solfrizzi and Belen Rodriguez in a romantic comedy. An Apulian singer, now forgotten, returns to success thanks to the meeting with the top model of the moment.

Lincoln

Steven Spielberg directs an Oscar-winning biopic with Daniel Day-Lewis. After the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln struggles to finally abolish slavery. Oscar also to the scenographies.

The Nutty Professor

Eddie Murphy in the 1-Oscar-winning remake of a famous comedy. An obese professor experiments with a serum that turns him into a handsome playboy, but the effects are uncontrollable.

Locked Down

Singular comedy with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. A couple on the brink of separation is forced under one roof by the lockdown. A crazy idea will change their lives.

The earth

An intense family history of and with Sergio Rubini alongside Fabrizio Bentivoglio. A professor from Milan returns to Puglia to sell the family home and faces old grudges.

Wolfhound – A hero fighting for freedom

Compelling fantasy based on the novel “Volkodav”. A warrior who escaped the slaughter of his family and tribe wants to take revenge by killing Zadoba, the instigator of the extermination. He sets off to the Cannibal’s castle together with the wise Tilorn and the young Niilit who manages to free from captivity. The two will help him complete the mission.

How to kill the boss 2

Sequel to “How to Kill Your Boss … and Live Happy”. Nick, Kurt and Dale want to start their own business, but are scammed by a lender. With Jennifer Aniston

Love Suddenly – Larry Crowne

Before he was fired, the affable and friendly Larry Crowne was a respected manager for a major franchise chain where he had worked since his retirement from the navy. Overwhelmed by the mortgage and without the faintest idea how to use the sudden free time, Larry follows the advice of his friends, and returns to school for a new beginning. At East Valley Community College he joins a diverse group of scooter-loving students, all looking for a better future. Suddenly the big surprise: Larry has a crush on the teacher of the “How to Speak in Public” course who has lost as much passion for teaching as she has for her freeloading husband.

What do you want it to be

Comedy nominated for the Nastri d’Argento, directed and performed by Edoardo Leo, with Anna Foglietta (“Perfect strangers”) and Rocco Papaleo, directed by the director of Noi e la Giulia. Leo plays Claudio, a computer engineer on the threshold of forty with a precarious job. One night, in a state of intoxication, resentful of the failure of his online fund search, together with his girlfriend Anna he posted a video online, in which he challenges the people of the internet: since everyone seems to be only interested in sex, if crowdfunding reached the required amount, the two would make a hard video. Unexpectedly, the provocation is taken seriously and, while their media stardom grows, the offers reach an incredible figure: 250 thousand euros.

