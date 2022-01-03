Monday 3 January 2022 Sky and Premium Cinema, At Home All Well | Super Benny

At Home All Well Ep. 5 and 6 | Sky Original production

Carlo and Riccardo would have found an agreement for the management of the restaurant when criminals attack the ‘San Pietro’. The assault upsets the Ristuccia family and puts their business at risk, including that of Carlo in Sardinia.

The king’s speech

4 Oscars for the film with Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush. An eccentric speech therapist is commissioned to cure the stuttering of King George VI, who took the English throne after his brother’s abdication.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, a retrospective proposes the reunion between Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, the directors and other cast members.

Super Benny red taxi operation

Adventure for the whole family with Gerard Jugnot and Jean Reno. A child, whose superpowers disappear when he has a cold, must save his country from a gang of thugs.

Source Code

Fanta-thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Monaghan. An American soldier relives several times the last minutes preceding an attack in an attempt to discover the culprit.

3.17 pm – Attack on the train

Clint Eastwood tells the true story of three heroes who defied terrorism. August 21, 2015: three American boys on vacation prevent an ISIS attack on the Amsterdam-Paris train.

Tastes and disagreements

Romantic comedy in the kitchen with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Eckhart. The life of a star chef from New York is turned upside down by a granddaughter in foster care and the new assistant cook.

Striptease

Demi Moore naked in a smash hit from the 90s. A stripper enters the crosshairs of a corrupt politician (Burt Reynolds) and becomes embroiled in a dangerous intrigue.

Mom or dad?

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in the remake of a French comedy. Two divorced spouses wage a no-holds-barred war to avoid custody of the children.

The Croods 2 – A new era

Second DreamWorks Animation adventure for cute cavemen. The Croods find a great place to settle, but they have to contend with the evolved clan of the Superior.

Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino reinterprets the Second World War with Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz, awarded at Cannes and with the Oscar. A group of US soldiers is sent to Paris to kill Hitler.

The Legend of Tarzan

Tarzan has left the green Congo jungle for nearly ten years now and lives happily in London with his wife Jane. One day his quiet everyday life is interrupted by the prospect of returning to the places where he grew up, dealing with issues of the past. With A. Skarsgard, C. Waltz.

Ted 2

Ted got married to his fiancée Tami-Lynn, but after a year of marriage their relationship becomes more and more difficult, so they decide to have a child. Since Ted is unable to have reproductive functions, he asks his friend John for help, but then it turns out that Tami-Lynn is sterile. So they decide to take the path of adoption which will be even more complicated, since Ted is considered an asset and not a person. With Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried.

Before we go

Directed and starring Chris Evans (“Captain America”). In New York, the chance meeting between a musician and an art consultant will be a harbinger of surprises.

Friends like before

Comedy that marks the reunion of the comedian couple Christian De Sica – Massimo Boldi. Cesare is the esteemed director of the Relais Colombo, a luxury hotel in Milan. With the arrival of new Chinese partners intent on revolutionizing everything, Luciana, daughter of Massimo Colombo, the historic owner of the hotel, was the first to fire the director. Cesare, left without work, discovers that Luciana is looking for a caregiver for her father, and is willing to spend 5,000 euros a month to stem the lively and sprightly Massimo. The prospect of such an attractive salary prompts Cesare to apply. Helped by his friend Marco, he disguises himself as a woman and becomes the seductive Lisa who, overwhelming Massimo at the first meeting, is hired. Between hilarious unexpected events and equivocal situations, a perfect understanding is born. Cesare however does not have the courage to reveal the truth to his wife Carla and his son Matteo who continue to believe him to be the hotel manager.

