Monday 30 August 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, The shadow of spies

The shadow of the spies

Benedict Cumberbatch in a Sky Original thriller based on a true story. 1960: A British businessman, a spy for the CIA, becomes involved in an international intrigue.

Scooby!

The famous characters of Hanna-Barbera in a great animated adventure. The birth of the friendship between Scooby-Doo and Shaggy intertwines with a new case for Mystery Inc.

Jurassic Pet: My dinosaur friend

Exciting adventure for kids. A teenager receives a large egg as a gift from which a cute baby dinosaur is born. You’ll have to protect him from the clutches of a mad scientist.

Never Back Down – Never give up

Sean Faris enters the ring in an action focused on MMA. Young Jake relies on a Mixed Martial Arts master to challenge the school bully in the championship final.

The Boy

Lauren Cohan in a creepy horror. A girl accepts a job as a nanny with a wealthy English family, but discovers that the child she is caring for is a doll.

Little Women

Reinterpretation of a classic directed by Greta Gerwig with Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. The story of the March sisters in Civil War America. Oscar for costumes.

He was my son

An exceptional cast for the true story of paratrooper William Pitsenbarger. Thirty years after the Vietnam war, his parents ask the Pentagon to award him the medal of honor.

My brother has arrived

Renato Pozzetto in a comic cult of the 80s. The monotonous life of a teacher is turned upside down by the visit of the exuberant twin brother, who drags him into a sea of ​​misunderstandings.

Neither Juliet nor Romeo

Directorial debut for Veronica Pivetti in a film on the theme of homosexuality. A teenager, the son of separated parents, falls in love with a boy and decides to reveal him to his family.

Wall Street

Oscar and Golden Globe to Michael Douglas in Oliver Stone’s fierce portrait of yuppism. A young and ambitious broker (Charlie Sheen) becomes the protégé of the businessman Gordon Gekko.

The place of shadows

From the novel of the same name by Dean R. Koontz, with Willem Defoe. Odd Thomas works in a diner in Pico Mundo, California, but he is not a boy like many others, because he has a special gift: he can sense the presence of the dead. In fact, the dead help him solve the crimes they have been victims of. One day Odd meets “Fungus Man” followed by the Bodachs, dark creatures that precede death and carnage. Thanks to his supernatural gift, Odd senses that the mysterious man is connected to an impending catastrophe that is about to hit the city, and he will only have 24 hours to avoid it.

In A Valley of Violence – In the valley of violence

Paul arrives in Danton, a town known for the debauchery of its inhabitants, located in what is known as the Valley of Violence. The villagers led by Gilly, the sheriff’s son, will reserve a bitter welcome to the stranger and commit an unforgivable crime, forcing Paul to seek revenge in an escalation of bloody violence. With Ethan Hawke, John Travolta.

When you least expect it

From the director of “Pretty Woman”, a comedy that celebrates good feelings, with K. Hudson and J. Cusack. An unexpected turnaround for a career woman.

A lot nice

Enzo is the classic borgataro bully. With his swashbuckling sports car, he seeks company for a trip to Krakow. She finds Sergio, who falls ill during the trip, spent undergoing stories of incredible erotic adventures. Enzo accompanies him to the hospital but he absolutely has to replace him, with anyone. He will find a new travel companion recovered from the memories of the military conscription. Ruggero, left home and family to found a hippie community. After a couple of years of living in the community, he is intercepted by his father who convinces him for a brief return. Don Alfio, a professor who was a childhood friend and his cousin Anselmo, involved by his father, will try to lead him back to a normal life. Leo is a very clumsy young man with a very pushy mother. One day he meets the beautiful Marisol, a Spanish tourist in a sentimental crisis. The occasion could be the young man’s first adventure, but the unexpected reappearance of Marisol’s boyfriend makes his illusions vanish.

