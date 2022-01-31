Monday 31 January 2022 Sky Cinema, Marilyn has black eyes

Marilyn has black eyes

Comedy with Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone. A compulsive lying woman and a short-tempered man meet in a rehabilitation center and are hired to run a restaurant

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

A prayer before dawn

Joe Cole in a gory action inspired by a true story. British boxer Billy Moore, dedicated to clandestine fighting in Thailand, ends up in one of the most ruthless prisons in the country.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Fury

Behind enemy lines starring Brad Pitt and Shia LaBeouf in a gripping war movie. A handful of American soldiers challenge the Nazis in their territory aboard a tank.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303 and SKY CINEMA 4K at 9.15 pm / channel 313)

The Golden Compass

An Oscar for fantasy with Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman, from the novel by Philip Pullman. A little girl and her ‘daimon’ must challenge a witch in a place populated by strange creatures.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Crossing Point – The drug lords

Kidnappings and blackmail in an adrenaline-pumping action. An American couple’s romantic getaway turns into hell when the two get in the sights of a Mexican drug trafficker.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Airport ’80

Alain Delon in the fourth chapter of the thrilling series. A powerful businessman wants to shoot down the plane on which a journalist is traveling, in possession of overwhelming evidence against him.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

My best friend’s Wedding

Unleashed romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz love rivals. A girl discovers that she is in love with her best friend who is about to get married and decides to seduce him.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The secret dreams of Walter Mitty

Ben Stiller on an adventure in a fantasy world. A shy photo editor, used to daydreaming, embarks on a real and dangerous journey to rediscover a negative.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Sharm El Sheikh – An unforgettable summer

Enrico Brignano and Giorgio Panariello light up a holiday comedy with Laura Torrisi. In order not to get fired, an insurer follows his boss to the beautiful location on the Red Sea.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

The Mercenaries – The Expendables

Explosive action by and with Sylvester Stallone. A handful of mercenaries must overthrow a dictatorship in Central America. In the cast Mickey Rourke, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Bruce Willis.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

De Gauille

Lambert Wilson in the biopic on the French general. June, 1940: While his wife and children escape the German advance, Charles De Gaulle flies to London to negotiate with Churchill.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)