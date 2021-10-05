Monday 4 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Lovely Boy

Lovely Boy | Sky original production

Andrea Carpenzano in the film Sky Original by Francesco Lettieri. The rise and fall of Nic, aka Lovely Boy, a rising star of the Roman music scene who ended up in the abyss of drugs.

(SKY CINEMA ONE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301 and SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.45 pm / channel 302)

The last outlaws

Emile Hirsch and John Cusack in a gripping western. Outlaws take control of a small town, forcing a brave gravedigger to take up arms.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303)

My friend Nanuk

Adventurous journey on the ice of the Arctic for a film about friendship and courage. Boy challenges nature’s pitfalls to bring back a polar bear cub to his mother (CAN / ITA 2014)

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

The Solver – A Man Apart

Revenge movie with Vin Diesel and Timothy Olyphant. A policeman engaged in the fight against drug trafficking uses unorthodox methods against the criminal who killed his wife.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Inheritance – Inheritance

Shocking secrets in a thriller starring Lily Collins and Simon Pegg. Lauren receives a shocking inheritance from her father: a man chained in an underground bunker in the family mansion.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Love at second sight

Romantic comedy with a supernatural touch. A novelist wakes up in a parallel world and must win back Olivia, the woman he already married in his original life.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Thelma & Louise

Thelma & Louise

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Ole ‘

Ole '

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Hunt for the 12th man

World War II in the Far North in a war film with Jonathan Rhys Meyers. A Norwegian partisan, tailed by Nazi soldiers, wages a tough fight for survival.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Endings, Beginnings – I’ll start over with you

Love story with Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan. A broken hearted woman meets two very different men. Unable to choose, he’ll have to get to know each other

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

In time

In a dystopian future, men are genetically engineered to stop aging at 25. After that, you live another year and if you don’t manage to gain more time, you die. Time is therefore the current currency, and therefore the rich can live forever, the others cannot. Young Will Salas receives an unexpected gift from a man: more than a century of life. The authorities hunt him down to capture him but he decides to put an end to the dictatorship of the time. With Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Cops Out – Two cops on the loose

Action movie and lots of laughs with the couple of cops Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan. After being released from duty for a failed operation, Jimmy and Paul find themselves on the trail of a dangerous gang leader. Jimmy must also recover a baseball card from which he would like to raise money for his daughter’s wedding.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

Best of Me – The best of me

In the spring of 1984, when they were in high school, Amanda and Dawson had fallen in love with each other. Although they belonged to two opposite worlds, their love seemed so great that it defied the rules of life in Oriental, the small town in North Carolina where they had grown up. However, at the end of that last summer, as unpredictable and lightning-fast as an August storm, their paths had abruptly divided due to a tragic event. Now, twenty-five years later, Amanda and Dawson are reunited at the funeral of Elder Tuck, an old friend who once sheltered their young passion. Although neither of them had the life they hoped for, thanks to two letters left by their recently deceased acquaintance, they will discover that perhaps their love has never vanished and that the fate of twin souls always reserves inevitable surprises.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

welcome to the South

Remake of the French blockbuster “Giu ‘al Nord”. Alberto is a post office manager in the lower Brianza area, one step away from the long-awaited move to the center of Milan. When they tell him that the promised relocation has been revoked to give priority to a disabled colleague, Alberto decides to pretend to be disabled himself. During the check-up visit, however, he commits imprudence and, as a punishment, he is forced to move to Campania. For a Lombard of habit and full of preconceptions about Southern Italy like him, the prospect of living at least two years in those places represents a nightmare, which he prepares with a new wardrobe of light clothes and a bulletproof vest.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)