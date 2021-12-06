Monday 6 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Cops 2 – A gang of policemen

Cops 2 – A Gang of Cops Ep. 1 | ORIGINAL SKY PRODUCTION

A saint’s shin – Claudio Bisio and a great cast return in Luca Miniero’s comedy Sky Original. The Cops, Don Filippo and the magistrate Catia investigate the theft of a precious cross.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301 and SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 9.45 pm / channel 309)

Rock’n Roll

Marion Cotillard in a comedy directed and starring Guillaume Canet. A forty-year-old actor, in crisis after being judged by a journalist, does everything he can to still look young.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Christmas suddenly

Diane Keaton and John Goodman in a Christmas movie. All generations of the Cooper family get together for Christmas, but this year each of them has a secret to hide.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Trolls

From the creators of ‘Shrek’, an animated film featuring the cheerful creatures with the rebellious tuft. Princess Poppy and the melancholy Branch must save the Trolls from their deadly enemies.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Catwoman

Halle Berry plays the sexy DC Comics heroine. A commercial, killed for discovering a lethal cosmetic, is resurrected thanks to a magical cat and acquires feline superpowers.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

You’re Next

Family reunion in the name of horror. A gang of assassins bursts into a wedding anniversary party. Armed and disguised as animals, they stage a massacre.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Shot of love

Emma Thompson and Pierce Brosnan in a romantic detective comedy. A businessman leaves with his ex-wife to hunt for the man who cheated him. And an ancient love is rekindled.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The Glorias

Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander in the biopic about writer and activist Gloria Steinem, from the director of ‘Frida’. The exciting story of one of the most influential icons of feminism.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

The forgotten prince

Omar Sy in a whimsical dream comedy by Michel Hazanavicius. Djibi turns into his daughter’s dream hero every night. Until she grows up and changes her imagination.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a Francis Lee historical drama. In England in the mid-19th century, the passion between a fossil hunter and the wife of a scientist is ignited.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

It is 1926, and the magizoologist Newt Scamander leaves England for New York with numerous fantastic creatures enclosed in a magical suitcase. By an accident, his precious suitcase with its magical contents is exchanged with that of the Muggle Jakob Kowalski, aspiring pastry chef, who inadvertently frees the creatures, violating the Statute of Secrecy and putting Newt in trouble, in a New York already in turmoil. : a mysterious force brings chaos and destruction and anti-magic feelings are stronger and stronger. The war between Muggles and the wizarding world is getting closer and closer. Director David Yates also directed “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” – Part 1 and Part 2, while the screenplay was handled by JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Operation uncle

An organization of the ruthless rich aims to upset the global geopolitical balance with a new weapon. Despite being the period of the Cold War, the United States and Russia decide to collaborate for this international operation. The best American agent will have to collaborate with his Soviet counterpart, despite the diffidence and the obvious differences in style. A key role in the team will be played by a sexy girl who works as a mechanic in East Germany.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

#Write me again

Romantic film based on Cecelia Ahern’s novel of the same name, written by Juliette Towhidi, with Lily Collins and Sam Claflin. Rosie and Alex have been best friends since childhood. They have many dreams and projects but fate pushes them in opposite directions: in fact, a kiss exchanged during a party triggers a series of misunderstandings and references that will last 12 years. And when life divides them, the two will stay in touch exchanging thick, tender and affectionate letters. But although fate always pushes them in opposite directions and the two have different experiences, complicate life with disastrous relationships and are always in the wrong place at the wrong time, it seems that Rosie and Alex cannot do without each other. other.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Wedding in Paris

The Milanese industrialist Lorenzo arrives with his wife in Paris to meet his son Mirko. Their vacation will however be put in crisis by the meeting with the Neapolitans Gennaro and Costanza, parents of the dazed Natalina, the girl Mirko is in love with. The two pairs of parents, in fact, could not be more different: Lorenzo and his wife are always looking for a stratagem to evade the tax authorities and not pay taxes, while Gennaro is an upright financier. With Massimo Boldi, Biagio Izzo

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)