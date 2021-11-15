Monday November 15th 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Let Me Go

Let me go

Stefano Mordini directs Stefano Accorsi, Valeria Golino and Maya Sansa in a thriller-drama in Venice. Two former spouses face the trauma of their son’s untimely death.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Smoke

From the novel by Paul Auster, comedy with Harvey Keitel and a cast of stars. Extravagant customers parade in a Brooklyn tobacconist, each with their own original philosophy of life.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

What a beautiful day

Second successful comedy with Checco Zalone. Milan: a naive Duomo security officer lets himself be fooled by an Arab terrorist and triggers a series of hilarious misunderstandings.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Monster Family 2

New animated adventure for the valiant family of mutants. To save their loved ones and defeat a wicked huntress, the Wishbones are forced to transform into monsters again.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Proof

Directorial debut for Jean-Claude Van Damme in an action alongside Roger Moore. The sixteen best martial arts fighters in the world compete in a spectacular tournament in Tibet.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The web of deception

Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland in an art theft thriller. In exchange for an interview with a painter, a critic must steal one of his precious paintings.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

I don’t say anything else

Comedy with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and James Gandolfini. A divorced masseuse starts an affair with a man who has just returned from a failed relationship. An unsuspecting third wheel will stand in their way.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The Macaluso sisters

Emma Dante directs Donatella Finocchiaro in an all-female family fresco, which tells the life of five sisters born and aged in the same house on the outskirts of Palermo.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

The end of the world

Crazy out-of-the-box comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Five friends reunite after so many years for an epic drinking contest, but are overwhelmed by an alien invasion.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Boys – All You Need Is Rock

Comedy with Neri Marcore ‘, Marco Paolini, Giovanni Storti and Giorgio Tirabassi. Four mature men, members of a band in the 70s, have the chance to get back on top of the wave.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The thin red line

Golden Bear in Berlin at Terrence Malick’s War-Movie with Sean Penn and George Clooney. A platoon of Marines lands in Guadalcanal to track down the Japanese and conquer the island.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Jupiter – The fate of the universe

Science fiction film with Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum. Jupiter Jones is a Russian immigrant who works in Chicago as a cleaner with her mother and aunt. Despite his big dreams, Jupiter has to deal with a difficult and bitter reality every day. Everything changes when the girl is saved from an alien attack by Caine Wise, a genetically modified warrior from outer space. The soldier then reveals his true destiny: Jupiter is in fact the reincarnation of Seraphi, the matriarch of the House of Abrasax, one of the most powerful extraterrestrial dynasties and creator of the human race on planet Earth.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Alibi.com

Crackling comedy of misunderstandings directed and performed by Philippe Lacheau. Do you want to avoid a dinner with the in-laws? Hide an escapade? Just contact Greg’s agency which, together with two partners, is able to create alibis of any kind. Business for the three friends is booming but the devil makes the pots but not the lids. Because when Greg falls in love with blonde Flo and is introduced to his parents, he discovers that the client he’s looking after is his future father-in-law.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Fifty shades of black

Second chapter of the trilogy signed by EL James. Anastasia ended the affair with Christian, and now works in a publishing house. However, the attraction for the young entrepreneur is still too strong and even he, despite his declared reluctance towards love, cannot forget it.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

There is no stealing from the house of thieves

Written by Enrico and Carlo Vanzina, it tells of the revenge of an honest citizen, Antonio, Vincenzo Salemme, who takes revenge on Simone, Massimo Ghini, a dishonest schemer. Antonio initially would like to denounce him, but then, knowing Italy, a country in which the process of justice is very long and often uncertain, he decides to take revenge in another way: he discovers that his enemy has hidden the proceeds from his misdeeds and decides to organize a “coup” to recover the stolen goods. A big scam against a dishonest politician. To accomplish the feat, Antonio creates a small gang, made up of non-professionals united by one thing: they too have been swindled by corrupt politics. The coup takes place in Zurich where the bank where Simone hid the money is located.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)