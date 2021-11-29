Monday, November 29, 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, And we as a *** stayed to watch

7And we like st *** zi stood and watched | ORIGINAL SKY PRODUCTION

Sky Original comedy by and with Pif, Fabio De Luigi and Ilenia Pastorelli. Fired due to an algorithm, Arturo finds a job as a rider and consoles himself with Stella, a hologram born from an app.

Sports Bar

From the cult-novel by Stefano Benni, comedy with Claudio Bisio and Giuseppe Battiston. Funny characters take turns in a bar from the 70s, between tragicomic tales and legendary anecdotes.

Little shivers

Fun adventure with Jack Black as fantasy writer Robert L. Stine. The menacing creatures contained in his manuscripts come to life with panic and laughter.

Shark – The first shark

Jason Statham in an action set in the abyss. An expert in impossible missions must save a team of explorers from a megalodon, a species that was extinct millions of years ago.

Insomnia

From the director of ‘Tenet,’ Christopher Nolan, a thriller starring Al Pacino, Robin Williams and Hilary Swank. A Los Angeles detective travels to Alaska to investigate the murder of a girl.

Separate in love

Romantic comedy with Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg. Celeste and Jesse are divorced but promise to remain friends while they are engaged in other relationships.

Things to come – L’avenir

Silver Bear directed by Mia Hansen-Love who directs Isabelle Huppert. A philosophy teacher struck by adversity finds herself thanks to the company of a former student.

The missionary

Great success in France for a comedy in cassock. An ex-prisoner, pursued by the underworld, takes refuge in a village in the Alps where he is mistaken for the new parish priest.

Hanna

Thriller with Cate Blanchett, Eric Bana and Saoirse Ronan. A girl trained by her father to become a fighter emerges from the seclusion of the forest on a risky mission.

In the center of the viewfinder

Three Oscar nominations for an action starring Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich. An agent of the US President’s escort lives with remorse for Kennedy’s death: now he can redeem himself.

Hercules – The legend begins

Hercules, son that Queen Alcmena conceived with Zeus with the future purpose of opposing him to the tyrannical King Amphitryon, her husband, grows up unaware of his birth, falls in love with the Princess of Crete, Hebe, who is instead promised to her stepbrother Ilfice for reasons diplomats. Host hates Hercules and sends him on a mission / trap: sold as a slave and forced to perform as a gladiator, the young man triumphs and returns home to lead the rebels against the tyrant.

The Mask – From zero to myth

Stanley Ipkiss, Jim Carrey, is a bank employee who does not seem to be all for the best, so much so that he is amazed when a seductive blonde, Tina Carlyle, Cameron Diaz, approaches him to ask him about opening an account. Bank. Tina is the woman of a ganster on site just to organize a robbery. Invited by a colleague to go out in the evening, Stanley finds himself stuck on a bridge due to the breakdown of his car. In the river he finds an ancient mask which, once worn, transforms him into a real cartoon with a green face, huge teeth and infinite superpowers.

Something borrowed – Love has no rules

Romantic comedy with Kate Hudson and G. Goodwin (Snow White in “Once Upon a Time”). Two friends divided by love for the same man.

Taste of you

Forte dei Marmi hasn’t changed: every year the same beach, the same sea, the same characters. Boys fall in love with girls, husbands betray their wives, politicians and bourgeois want to emerge. Alberto Proietti has a shop in San Giovanni and would like to have a license on Via del Corso and for this he exploits his acquaintance with an honorable member who loves to please women by promising favors left and right. Armando, orphaned of his father, manages the antiques shop, but runs after any skirt, until he meets Anna’s tight jeans that leads him to change. They are joined by Chicco and Luca, well Milanese, childhood friends, Anna who leads him to change. They are joined by Chicco and Luca, childhood friends, who compete for the same girl.

