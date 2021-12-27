Monday we try again in Bormio (with live TV)

“Domme” chooses to open also the second training towards the descent on Tuesday: bib 7 for Kilde, after the first twenty here are Casse and Marsaglia already very fast today. The complete startlist.

Second and last test on a Stelvio of … marble.

Monday (11.30, there will also be live TV on Eurosport 1) it is time for a new timed test in Bormio, on the eve of the fourth men’s downhill of the World Cup season scheduled for Tuesday. And Dominik Paris, tenth time today in a particular training with many insertions of athletes with high pectorals, will also open tomorrow’s training with the number 1, a very specific choice by the blue champion who has won here six times.

Niels Hintermann, really in great condition, will have number 2 and will precede Odermatt (with 4) and Kilde (7), third time in today’s test and first rival for the Azzurri who were already very fast. From Mayer’s 17th to Innerhofer’s 18th, today eighth, to the 19th and 20th of the Swiss Feuz and Kryenbuehl, it will be very interesting to evaluate the tests of Casse (23) and Marsaglia (27), very brilliant on a perfect track for their skills. techniques and possible great protagonists also in the race.

The nine Azzurri at the gate (there will then be seven for each of the three Valtellinese races) are completed with the 48 from Bosca, the No. 57 from Molteni, the 61 from Zazzi, the 63 from Franzoni (who didn’t start today) and the 64 by Franzoso, the last athlete to start.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STARTLIST

MEN’S DESCENT – Bormio

Startlist 2nd round: 1 Paris, 2 Hintermann, 3 Sander, 4 Odermatt, 5 Clarey, 6 Ganong, 7 Kilde, 8 Hemetsberger, 9 Franz, 10 Cochran-Siegle, 11 Kriechmayr, 12 Bennett, 13 Baumann, 14 Bailet, 15 Striedinger, 16 Janka, 17 Mayer , 18 Innerhofer, 19 Feuz, 20 Kryenbuehl, 23 Casse, 27 Marsaglia, 48 Bosca, 57 Molteni, 61 Zazzi, 63 Franzoni, 64 Franzoso.