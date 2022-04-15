Monday will be the launch of the new season of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC

AMC announced that within a day of its US premiere, the viewers of Colombia will be able to see the second half of the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead.

The story, which had been paused in a nuclear explosion, will give space for the characters to continue their quest to survive and reach Father (a mythical place that is not yet known if it exists or is an urban myth).

The new edition will have eight episodes and among the highlights is the return of Madison Clark, one of the key characters in the story, according to content director Scott M. Gimple.

“The sheer talent, strength and brilliance of Kim Dickens will electrify the TWD universe once again, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

The new season can be seen on AMC channels on Claro (SD 707; HD 1707), DirecTV (SD 210; HD 1210), Movistar (SD 608; HD 873) and Tigo/Une (SD 49; HD 285). ).

The production has the participation of Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista and Rubén Blades. Produced by AMC Studios, Scott M. Gimple is executive producing, and the showrunners are Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, and Michael E. Satrazemis.