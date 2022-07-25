Monday’s tackle – From king to plague, Cristiano Ronaldo’s funny summer

L’love lasts 3 years, except when Cristiano Ronaldo does not play in the Champions League. Returning to Manchester United with great fanfare a year ago, the Portuguese already has desires elsewhere. In question, the non-qualification of the Red Devils for the next cup with big ears. While he trains apart from his comrades, he has not taken part in any of the Mancunians’ four preparation matches. Problem: not many people are rushing to welcome him next season. From Atlético de Madrid to Bayern Munich, via the Marseille fantasy, the 37-year-old striker is no longer a dream.

Bringing United back to the Champions League: a challenge of its own size

It’s a staining situation: while Manchester United has launched a new project, led by the Dutchman Erik ten Hag, CR7 is sulking. However, this ambitious new cycle in the most popular championship in the world is cut for the fivefold Ballon d’Or. But his morbid obsession with the Champions League and the desire to break even more records (he is already the top scorer and the best passer in the history of the competition) could well tarnish his history at Old Trafford. At the same time, it’s a big blow that would be given to the romanticism of his unexpected comeback a year ago.

2 – This is the 2nd consecutive season that the Champions League quarter-finals will be played without Cristiano Ronaldo and/or Lionel Messi, while at least one of the 2 players was present in the 15 previous editions. Absences. #MUNATL pic.twitter.com/pOcTMUb7sq — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 15, 2022

His Majesty Cristiano Ronaldo would therefore refuse to play the Europa League, which would not be good enough in his eyes! Playing the C3 would not however be the most thankless mission of his career: he evolves in a club where he is an icon, and getting his hands dirty would be to his credit. We also saw a pleasant Manchester United team during the preparation matches, which offers play, and the new coach also keeps a warm place for the Portuguese if he deigns to put his pride aside.

Drop points are limited

At the twilight of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to make up his mind: the possibilities are limited. Bayern Munich was one of the clubs likely to welcome him, but the dismissal from the Bavarian general staff was scathing. Already that his story with Manchester United could end with a bitter taste, he would be ready to stick a knife in the back to another of his emblematic clubs, Real Madrid, by signing with rival Atlético. Is the Champions League worth so much, to the point of turning into Judas?

READ ALSOIn India, a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo sows discord

It is therefore a summer when the image of CR7 could switch to the dark side of the force. If no one comes forward to get him out of his golden English prison, we will end up believing that the mobilization on the side of Marseille, with the hashtag #RonaldOM, is not so fanciful! After all, the idea is not so far-fetched: to see the Portuguese cross paths with his eternal rival Lionel Messi again and restore interest in the French classic PSG-OM, which has been totally unbalanced for a decade… Too bad that Marseille finances are bringing back everyone to reality.

