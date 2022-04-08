Monday’s tackle – Yes, we have the right to whistle Lionel Messi!

Qt is a long way from last summer when Lionel Messi, who arrived as a rockstar in Paris, was the symbol of a sumptuous transfer window ready to conquer Europe. Months passed, and the Argentinian failed to take this team to the Champions League or Ligue 1. A few days after the Madrid fiasco and the elimination of PSG in 8and in the final, the striker was taken to task by his own supporters. No one could have predicted such a scene: one of the greatest players in history was hissed and even booed when his name sounded during the presentation of the teams against Bordeaux.

Gallardo: ‘We too mistreated Messi enough’

Three weeks later, the bronca was less intense, but Lionel Messi was again heckled against Lorient, a meeting where he was in sight, unlike usual. In Spain and Argentina, observers were shocked by these images. Is the former FC Barcelona star, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, above criticism? For eight months, Messi has been very far from his usual standards and even seems totally indifferent towards his club. Mysteriously ill before a match in Monaco, he was revived a few days later to play with his selection in South America.

5 – Lionel Messi has failed to convert 5 of his 23 Champions League penalty attempts, more than any other player since Opta collected this data (2003/04). Mess. #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/O661Zm90ww — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 15, 2022

Prophet in his country, Messi has not always been. Rightly his compatriot Marcelo Gallardo, coach of River Plate, recalled that the recent winner of the Copa America had also suffered the wrath of Argentina fans when there was a dearth of results. “We too mistreated Messi enough, let’s not play patriots now, huh… I heard a lot of people being outraged, but we mistreated him before he announced his international retirement […] I understand that elsewhere, football is lived differently, and that they disapprove of a player in this way [en sifflant]. I obviously don’t agree at all, but in football this kind of thing doesn’t surprise me. »

Reconciliation in sight?

It must be understood that the supporter of 2022 is not a simple consumer who must be content to buy his jersey, pay his place (a blind) and applaud when all is well. He is also entitled to expect a return on investment and flawless involvement. With an estimated salary of 31 million euros, according to The Team, that’s the lesser of it. Yes, the whistling Parisian supporter is not attacking the brilliant Messi, winner of around thirty titles and Camp Nou prodigy, but the player who does not meet expectations this season.

READ ALSOMonday’s tackle – PSG: more than a club, a Club Med

But after the storm comes the good weather, since the Argentinian ended up being applauded and even acclaimed after his goal against the Hakes. The Pulga now knows what it has to do to finally convince the Parc des Princes: repeat this kind of performance and put on its prodigy costume that football France is still impatiently waiting for.

