Mondo TV Studios: MeteoHeroes premieres April 22 on PBS

Mondo TV Studios, itsy bitsy Entertainment (Tibec) of Kenn ViselmanY Weather Expert celebrated the series’ North American television debut on Earth Day, April 22: MeteoHeroesco-produced by Mondo TV SpA Y Weather Operations Italy (MOPI) debuted in PBS with two strategic broadcasts: at 9.30am and 5.30pm (PST). This new premiere came about as a result of a new partnership with Viselman (teletubbies, Thomas the Tank Engine) and his company, who has also backed the release of a video game for PlayStation.

In addition, the partners announced to Gal Gadot from wonder-woman (“Humanitarian of the Year”) and The Honest Company (“Corporation of the Year”) as winners of the first ever “MeteoHeroes Sunny Awards” in recognition of their efforts to shine a light on climate change and further the need for climate change education for our youth. Presented by Kids Firs, a Proyect of Coalition for Quality Children’s MediaMondo TV Studios and Viselman Presents (teletubbies, Thomas the Tank Enginethis is the first annual awards held in North America for the launch of the MeteoHeroes Special: And the Adventure Begins on PBS. A European edition will arrive in Italy next fall and other territories will be confirmed later this year.

The honorary superhero of MeteoHeroes from 2022 Robert Bonda ninth-grade student, was also recognized for his work in promoting climate change awareness as founder of the non-profit organization “Kids Speak for Parks” and producer of the film Climate Change is Destroying our National Parks.

MeteoHeroes is now available in 145 countries and 22 languages. A companion series, produced by Kenn Viselman, will be released in late summer 2022 in the US. And the second season (52×13′) premiered this month cartoon (Italy), airing from Monday to Thursday at 8pm with a second viewing at 2.15pm the following day.

Viselman commented: ‘It’s amazing how fast MeteoHeroes are becoming part of the fabric of life. The Sunny are just one of the ways that the MeteoHeroes are establishing themselves as leaders of change. Good for Earth… Good for you. I am very excited and proud to be a part of this brilliant and extremely timely series.’

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Studios, added: ‘The arrival of MeteoHeroes in the North American market is a cause for celebration and North America’s first annual MeteoHeroes Sunny Awards are an ideal way to highlight the show’s important climate and environmental message. issues. My congratulations to all the winners of the Sunny Award: your work is really valuable and important. We are honored to be able to give these worthy winners the accolades they deserve in recognition of their work.’

Luigi Latinicreator of MeteoHeroes, completed: ‘These international awards were created to emphasize the qualities of those who fight for the environment and who are committed to the future of our planet. We want to give voice and recognition to those who believe in this mission and help others find the strength and courage to become real-life MeteoHeroes.”