Monero and Shiba Inu among the 5 cryptocurrencies that outperformed bitcoin

Key facts: Decred leads the market with more than 20% increase in 7 days.

Compound, Shiba Inu and Ripple’s XRP round out this week’s top.

The last week saw some winners in the cryptocurrency market, despite bitcoin (BTC) falling below a mark that seemed already conquered: $40,000. Among those winners, we found only one coin from the top 10 of the market, while BTC and ether (ETH), the leaders by total capitalization, did not have a positive performance.

Unlike the previous week, in the last 7 days there was more green in the cryptocurrency market. In some cases that we will comment on in this top, we were able to see yields about 20% upwards in that period.

This week’s top cryptocurrency is led by Decred (DCR), one of the oldest altcoins on the market. Its increase in market value was above 22% during the last 7 days.

Then, we already find cryptocurrencies that are below the 10% increase in the aforementioned period: Monero (XMR), the only currency that repeats with respect to the previous week, which on this occasion rose more than 16%; and Compound (COMP) with more than 9%.

The end of this top is made up of Shiba Inu, a meme cryptocurrency that shows signs of an expected revitalization after weeks in the red; and Ripple’s XRP, with an increase of more than 5% in its market value.

Decred momentarily exceeds 80 dollars

For the past 7 days, Decred (DCR) has been in the green for the course of this year 2022 for the first time since January. At the beginning of this year, the cryptocurrency was trading on exchanges for just over 70 dollars per unit.

At times, DCR managed to exceed that figure and in fact at some point in the early hours of this Monday, April 18 made it past $80. However, after passing that mark there was a correction that brought the coin back towards $67.

At the time of writing this article, DCR accumulates more than 960 million dollars of market capitalization. In addition, in the last 24 hours the trading volume of the coin on exchanges exceeded 70 million dollars.

DCR is nearing its starting price this year, around $70 per unit. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Monero continues to stand out with more than 16% up

After being the only cryptocurrency in the green for the previous week, Monero (XMR) is back at the top this week. On this occasion, thanks to an increase of 16.44% in 7 days which brings it close to $260 per unit.

With this latest price boost, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency is right now at its peak so far this year. It is thus one of the few in the market in profits this 2022 today. Despite this, its market value is still more than 40% below its all-time high last June.

having his market cap at over $4.6 billionMonero is the 32nd cryptocurrency on the market right now.

Monero is up more than 16% in the last 7 days. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Compound rises almost 10% but remains in the red for this year

Over the past 7 days, the Compound governance token (COMP) is up 9.28%. In this way, it was located on the 136 dollars for each token. And while it looks like a huge rally, COMP is still well below its opening price this year: over $200 on January 1.

One of the possible reasons behind this recent COMP rally may be your listing as a trading pair on the Robinhood platform. During the week, the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform token hit Robinhood along with Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Shiba Inu. We will talk about the latter later.

COMP is currently ranked 86th in the market, with a total capitalization of more than 900 million dollars. For its part, the trading volume on exchanges for the last 24 hours has been more than 127 million dollars.

COMP remains in the red so far this year, after starting 2022 above $200. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu begins to rebound in the market

Another of the cryptocurrencies that appears in this top after its inclusion in Robinhood is Shiba Inu (SHIB). The meme cryptocurrency, competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE), is up almost 7% in the last 7-day period.

SHIB is in the red this year, down about 28% from its opening price. However, as we have previously highlighted in CriptoNoticias, in the long term the increase in the currency has been very notable.

SHIB currently stands at number 15 in the market, with around $13.5 billion in total capitalization and over $650 million in trading volume in a 24-hour range.

Shiba Inu had a week of more than 6% increase. Source: CoinMarketCap.

XRP Leverages Ripple’s Legal Victory

7 days ago, Ripple won a new victory in its case before the United States Securities Commission, the SEC. Judge Sarah Netburn rejected the SEC’s request to reconsider the use of documents protected under privilege, in the midst of this institution’s lawsuit against Ripple for the alleged sale of securities without authorization.

Entrenched in this decision, Ripple’s currency, XRP, seems to have been favored. During the last week, XRP rose 5.53% and is now over 0.74 dollars per unit. Still below its starting price this 2022, but well above its lowest point: $0.56 at the end of January.

XRP is the sixth asset with the highest total market capitalization value among cryptocurrencies. Right now, that capitalization is over $35 billion with a trading volume of over $2 billion in 24 hours.