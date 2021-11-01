Sports

Monetina in the head of Reina, the condemnation of Atalanta: “Uncivil gesture”

The episode took place in the last minutes of Atalanta-Lazio over 2-2 which took place on Saturday 31 October at the Gewiss Stadium. The Lazio goalkeeper was hit on the head by a coin as he was preparing to return the ball from the bottom.

Atalanta “condemns and stigmatizes what happened in the final minutes of the match against Lazio, the Company puts itself at the complete disposal of the Authorities in order to offer maximum support in identifying those responsible for behaviors that violate the rules of use of the Gewiss Stadium ».

So the Orobic club about the coin thrown from the stands and that hit Pepe Reina in the final match against Lazio. “The uncivil gestures of a few cannot and must in no way cause harm to those who really care about Atalanta and BergamoThe note concludes.

Instead, Pepe Reina uses the weapon of irony in an Instagram post. The Lazio goalkeeper writes, in support of a photo in which he bends over his legs and touches his head, “next time throw me a kilo of prawns or pork rind”.

Reina’s story on Instagram

