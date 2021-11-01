Sports

Monetina in the lead of Reina, Atalanta: “Once the perpetrators have been identified by the Police Headquarters, the company will inhibit entry to the stadium”

Monetina in the lead of Reina, Atalanta:

The press release from the Atalanta Bergamasca football club after the throwing of objects in the last minutes of the match on Saturday 30 October.

The Atalanta Bergamasca football club announced «that, following the identification by the Bergamo Police Headquarters of the subjects responsible for the throwing of objects on the occasion of the Atalanta-Lazio meeting, will take action so that the inhibition measures to the plant are immediately applied within the terms that will be defined by the competent Authorities “. He released it in a note published on Monday 1 November in the late morning.

The club had already condemned the events that occurred in the last minutes of Atalanta-Lazio which ended 2-2 on Saturday 30 October at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina was hit on the head by a coin as he prepared to return the ball from the bottom.

