money blocked in this case

The Postal Book is a widely used tool. Few people know, however, that in this particular circumstance it cannot be taken. Let’s find out the details

The Postal booklet it is one of the most used tools by Italians. An extremely affordable solution for the savings of thousands of consumers. Those who decide to sign the contract for the use of this tool will receive the Carta Libretto, which can be used to carry out the main operations.

It must be remembered that there are several opportunities to transfer money to the Postal Booklet. It is possible to carry out this type of operation both through the Poste Italiane website and with the APP available for tablets and smartphones.

The great advantage of this type of solution is linked to the fact that nThere are no opening costs, closing and management, and allows you to withdraw money in all post offices and in all Postamat ATMs in Italy. There is a case, however, in which it is not possible to carry out the main operation or the withdrawal one.

Postal booklet: in this case you cannot withdraw

THE Postal books they can also be jointly held, or in the name of more than one person. This is one of the few cases in which you risk not being able to withdraw. This happens if you go to the post office, even if you are one of the holders of the Postal booklet, without the same or the Carta Libretto.

In this circumstance, in fact, the withdrawal cannot take place. The advice, therefore, is to always carry this document with you. Otherwise, you risk being denied one of the main functions that this type of savings instrument makes available.