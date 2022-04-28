Money brings Cristiano Ronaldo to Arsenal! – Sport.fr

Entertainment

Money brings Cristiano Ronaldo to Arsenal!

Landed at Manchester United after a failure at Juventus Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo could have gone to Arsenal. The Portuguese is in regular contact with Piers Morgan who is still trying to lure him to the Gunners today.

“I had this conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo last week. I told him ‘come to Arsenal’. On paper, United have much more talented players and much more experienced players, but they don’t have the right attitude. The mental attitude is shocking. Whatever happens at this club… if they didn’t have Ronaldo in the team they wouldn’t win, whereas Arsenal have young, hungry, really promising guys who have a good attitude. People like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and all those guys would be perfect with Ronaldo. I would put him up front and let those kids learn from him. »

I’m not even kidding. I would love to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Arsenal. If he doesn’t stay at United, I’d take him in a heartbeat. I watched this game over the weekend and he was the best player on the pitch. When it comes to money, owners, wealth and banks, we have the richest of them all. Stan Kroenke has £10 billion, he’s married to a woman who has even more in the heiress to Walmart who has £15 billion. He just bought a ranch for £750m, he can afford to buy a few forwards! »said Piers Morgan in remarks granted to TalkSport.

