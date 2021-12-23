Money.co is looking for a pensioner who plays Fortnite and watches Netflix, even getting paid – Nerd4.life

Money.co.uk is looking for a retired who is willing to play Fortnite, watch TV series on Netflix and use social networks like TiKTok and Instagram. All this, moreover, also being paid. The proposed figure is 500 pounds (about 580 euros).

The person in question, as already mentioned, must be a real retiree: the purpose of Money.co.uk is to understand which hobbies of young people could also be of interest to the elderly. However, the candidate must be a resident of United Kingdom.

Fortnite is one of the games suggested for retirees

Between Money.co.uk requests There are:

TikTok: Watch videos at least one hour a day for a week and create three videos

Instagram: create an account and share pictures of your favorite meals

Netflix: Watch an episode of a popular series every day (such as Bridgerton, Squid Game, You, or Selling Sunset)

Video games: play a video game every day (consoles and games like Fortnite and the like are provided by money.co.uk)

Vlog: each aforementioned task must be recorded, the retiree must also explain what he thinks of each activity performed

If you are a retiree living in the UK (or know one), you can apply for this job at this address. You have until January 7, 2022.

James Andrews, personal finance expert at money.co.uk, commented: “A new year may be the time when many of us try to take up a new hobby or learn a new skill, but the stereotypes seem to remain the same regarding this. that people of retirement age can and cannot do. ”

“With this new project, we want to show that those stereotypes no longer apply and that you are only as old as you feel. Whether it’s creating a TikTok account or diving into the latest video games, we hope to provide some inspiration for pastimes. that retirees could have fun with in 2022, and we can’t wait to find our CE-OAP to rank these hobbies from best to worst. “