Money doesn’t just come from gloves: what is Canelo Álvarez’s little-known business

An important part of the heritage that has gathered Canelo Alvarez all these years is the result of his performances in the ring. Of course, the situation of the Mexican is special, since he has become the first undisputed champion at 168 pounds, after defeating Caleb Plant in November of last year. This did nothing but increase his history, his fame and his bank account.

However, the boxer from Guadalajara does not make a living with gloves alone. Although he continues in the environment and has an important challenge ahead of him against Dmitry Bivol next month, he also dedicates his time to a family business that has given him several tickets in recent years. And it is that Canelo Alvarez He partnered with his brother Ricardo to open a specialty restaurant in Jalisco that has been in business for eight years.

El Pastor del Rica is one of the best restaurants in the area

It is the taquería “El Pastor del Rica”, located in the Jardines del Valle neighborhood in Zapopan, and its best dish is the taco al pastor, which has a value of 19.5 Mexican pesos, although it is not the only thing that can be enjoyed in the place. The gastronomy of the family undisputed super middleweight It presents a wide range of varieties both in the meats and in the sauces that accompany the prepared tacos.

Bivol wants a long-term fight

The duel for the super light heavyweight title of the World Boxing Association, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on May 7, is one of the most anticipated in recent years. Dmitry Bivol has been around for years Canelo Alvarezand the fight has been very difficult to finalize until a few months ago.

Bivol is undefeated with 19 wins

With less than a month to go before the fight with the native of Guadalajara, the Russian has admitted that he has no intention of seeking the knockout and plans to extend the match to the scorecards. In fact, it is not a bad plan, considering that the only one who could get a victory over the Mexican was Floyd Mayweather who won based on tactics. However, that is something very complicated to repeat before the power of Canelo’s fists.