Even the most inexperienced collectors know that to look for coins that are interesting from a numismatic point of view, you have to look back in time.

As for the Italian coinage, in fact, it is among the old lire that one can find unique, rare and valuable examples.

In other articles we have seen that, especially during the Fascist era, coins were issued that today are literally worth a fortune. For example, we have analyzed this series of 20 lire of the type “Littore and Italia parent” which are worth thousands of euros.

As well as the series of 10 lire coins “Impero” which could currently be worth over 46,000 euros.

In this article we will analyze another very particular example, always remaining in those politically dark years of Italian history.

A very special historical event

October 28, 1922 is one of the most significant dates in Italian history, because it marks a turning point for the fate of the entire population. On that day, in fact, there was the so-called “march on Rome”, led by Benito Mussolini with the aim of obtaining the government of the country.

A year later, to celebrate the anniversary of that event, the 100 lire “Fascio littorio” type was issued. These coins, made of 900 gold, had a diameter of 35 millimeters and a weight of about 32 grams.

On the obverse we find the king’s head, facing left, surrounded by the inscription “VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA”. While the indication of the author “A. MOTTI ”is located just below the king’s neck.

On the reverse, however, we have the fasces in the center, on the left the nominal value “100 LIRE” and on the right the words “OCTOBER 1922-1923”. Below, just below the fasces, we find the mint sign “R”.

Money galore for those who own these 100 lire coins more precious than gold and diamonds

These 100 lire from 1923 were minted with a circulation of 20,000 pieces, intended exclusively for collectors. All the specimens were sold for 400 lire, therefore 4 times their real face value.

Currently the price of this coin, if in Fior Di Conio quality, is around 5,550 euros.

However, in the course of some auctions, it was sold at a price higher than 7,000 euros.

While this price may sound crazy, it’s actually nothing compared to what some have shelled out to get a very similar coin. In fact, in the same year, some test specimens were also minted, which are currently classified with rarity R4.

The 100 lire that have the word “PROVA” just below the value “100 LIRE”, could be worth more than 73,000 euros. So it is for this reason that there could be plenty of money for those who own these 100 lire coins more precious than gold and diamonds.