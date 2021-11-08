The world of money is constantly changing and we may soon find ourselves having to say goodbye to cash. Here’s what’s going on.

It is useless to deny it, i moneyWhile not a guarantee of happiness, they help solve a lot of problems. From food to bills, in fact, there are many times when we find ourselves having to put our hand in the wallet and shell out some money.

The latter, over the years, has become the protagonist of continuous changes.

A real revolution that seems destined not to stop. Indeed, based on a recent study it seems that we will find ourselves having to say goodbye to cash by 2030. But for what reason and what is happening? Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Money, goodbye to cash by 2030: the Accenture study

According to some recent studies, it seems that we will soon see the disappearance of cash. The data of a research carried out by the company are a clear demonstration of this Accenture and from Politecnico di Milano, as reported by Corriere della Sera, which highlight how the payments sector is the protagonist of an important revolution.

In particular, it has been shown how the world of payments has managed to respond well to the difficult period we find ourselves living through due to Covid. This thanks to a greater use of digital payment tools. Precisely for this reason, a rapid change in payment methods is expected, for example thanks to greater collaboration between FinTechh and traditional banks in order to create new solutions.

But not only that, thanks to the research carried out by Accenture, it was highlighted that eight out of ten banks expect a real revolution in payments. already in the next three years. If all this weren’t enough it is assumed that by 2030 cash will no longer be used, while cryptocurrencies will account for 10% of transactions.

READ ALSO >>> Cash, keep an eye on the new limit: what happens now with post office book and current account

Changes believed to be pure utopia until recently, but which now seem destined to become a reality within a few years. At the base of this revolution there are various reasons, including the change in consumption styles, with more and more people deciding to make payments through electronic means.