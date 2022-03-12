Money Heist actor joins Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Netflix film

La Casa de Papel may have ended last year, but an actor from the Netflix drama is succeeding in Hollywood just like the interpreter of El Profesor, Álvaro Morte. This time, alongside two of the most famous and successful actors in the comedy genre.

March 12, 2022 08:49 a.m.

The Money Heistthe crime drama that ended in December after 5 seasons on Netflixcontinues to be a mammoth success, not only for the broadcaster who receives most of the profits from each episode of the series, but also for its actors who have seen their careers take off after the series ended.

Spanish actor Enrique Arce joins Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Netflix’s Mystery on Board 2

The series may have ended just three months ago, but some cast members are still on the road to success on television. After seeing Alvaro Morte on The Wheel of Time from Amazon Prime Videothe turn is for the famous Henry Maple, remembered for interpreting Arturito in La Casa de Papel. The actor will share the stage with two of the most recognized American actors worldwide: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Arce, will star alongside the stars in the long-awaited second part of the film “Mystery on Board 2“, the cinematographic production that reunited Aniston and Sandler, after the great success obtained with the film”A fake wife“.

With the participation of Enrique Arce in the Netflix movie “Mystery on Board”, the outstanding actor will do his thing again and it is expected that with this his career will continue to consolidate to the point of continuing to demonstrate his versatility before the cameras. Fortunately, Arce is the type of actor who loves to stay current and to do so they shed the labels of each role. In his opinion, we must always move forward and conquer the market with different genres and interpretations.

Enrique Arce from La Casa de Papel with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on the set of the Netflix movie Mystery on Board

It is important to note that this would not be the first time that fans of the paper house see this outstanding actor of the successful Spanish crime drama succeed. Enrique Arce has been part of important productions, among which his role as Vicente in the film ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’of 2019

Regarding the filming of “Místerio A Bordo”, the actor from La Casa de Papel pointed out that there are times when it is difficult to enter the code of comedy when drama and terror are so present. However, he signaled with a rallying cry that he was prepared to master those moments and continue to team up with co-stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, with whom he appeared in a recent photo on set.