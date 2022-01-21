Money, here are the 20 euro banknotes that are worth 2 thousand euros

Watch your wallet, if you have these 20 euro bills you will find yourself a real treasure. Here’s what it is.

Starting with food, passing through clothing, up to the bills for water, electricity and gas, there are really many times in which we find ourselves having to pay money in order to be able to pay for the various goods and services of our interest. A clear demonstration of how i moneywhile not guaranteeing happiness, they help us solve a lot of problematic situations.

If all this is the case, we often do not notice, yet it is good to know that it can happen to find yourself in the hands of banknotes that are worth much more than you might think. Some examples are clear 20 euro bills which are worth much more than the imprinted value. But what is it about? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Money, if you have these 20 euro bills you will find yourself a treasure: everything you need to know

Over the last few years, also thanks to the negative impact of Covid, we have had to change many of our habits. The increasingly massive use of various is a clear demonstration of this electronic payment instruments, to the detriment of cash. It is therefore not surprising that the hypothesis on the basis of which is getting wider and wider coins and banknotes seem destined to be replaced by digital.

While waiting to see what the future holds, we invite you to pay special attention to 20 euro bills. This is because, as already mentioned, there are some examples that are worth much more than one might think. Aficionados and collectors are well aware of this, always looking for one-of-a-kind pieces, who would be willing to pay a lot of money in order to have these banknotes in their hands which, as already mentioned, are worth much more than their value. current. But what is it about?

Money, here are the 20 euro banknotes that are worth up to 2 thousand euros

Well, these are 20 euro banknotes which turn out to be particularly precious and rare, as the State Mint has printed only in particularly small quantities. In fact, originally these banknotes were intended for the Governor of the European Central Bank and to other illustrious personalities.

But how to recognize them? Well, first of all you need to know that these banknotes have a serial number consisting of only four digits next to the watermark. In addition, diagonally from the bottom up, it is possible to notice the presence of the writing “SPECIMEN“. Of these banknotes, we emphasize, only a few hundred copies have been printed.

Precisely for this reason they are considered rare and with a particularly high value. In particular, the value of these 20 euro banknotes can fluctuate between € 1,200 and € 2,000. Precisely for this reason, if you have banknotes of this amount in your wallet, it is good to pay particular attention, as you could find yourself a small treasure.