Money, here’s how to recognize fake 2 euro coins

Watch out for fake 2 euro coins, if you have these you are in danger. So let’s go into the details and discover the tricks to recognize them, in order to avoid nasty surprises.

Food, clothing, paid parking, coffee at the bar and so on and so forth. There are so many times we find ourselves having to shell out money in such a way as to be able to purchase goods and services of various kinds. Furthermore, in most cases, we find ourselves having to deal with the rest, often consisting of 1 or 2 euro coins. Well, focusing on the latter, we invite you to pay the utmost attention.

In fact, the carabinieri recently kidnapped 90 fake 2 euro coins. A story that has certainly not gone unnoticed and for which it is good to know that there are some tricks that you can use in order to recognize them and avoid unpleasant surprises. But what is it about? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Current account, you lose 300 euros without even realizing it: the last terrible nightmare

Money, watch out for fake 2-euro coins: 45-year-old arrested in Prato

Speaking of counterfeit coins, what happened to aroused particular attention lawn where the carabinieri arrested a 45-year-old Chinese man. As part of an inspection, in fact, the carabinieri of the operational department-investigative nucleus of Prato have unearthed well ninety pieces of 2 eur fake coinsor, in addition to seven grams of “shaboo”, or methamphetamine, divided into 6 cellophane sachets with pressure closure, and 4,500 in cash, which is assumed to be the proceeds deriving from the trading activity. All the material found was then seized.

Money, watch out for fake 2 euro coins: here’s how to recognize them

What happened in Prato, therefore, focuses on an aspect that certainly cannot be underestimated, namely the circulation, unfortunately increasingly massive, of fake 2 euro coins. Hence the need and the advice to always make the appropriate checks, in order to avoid unpleasant surprises.

In this context, in fact, a question spontaneously arises: how to recognize fake 2 euro coins. Well, the carabinieri themselves gave us an answer. As reported by La Nazione, in fact, they explained:

“Citizens and businesses can carry out a simple and quick check with a small magnet in fact, the 1 euro and 2 euro coins are bimetallic and the inside is magnetic, while the external one is not, so if the coin is authentic the magnet will only stick to the inside“.

Money, watch out for fake 2 euro coins: some tricks to avoid nasty surprises

A few days ago we saw together if owning banknotes with writing or colored is legal. Today, however, we will focus on the 2 euro coins. Well, as already said, to understand if they are false or authentic, you can use a magnet and check if it sticks only to the inside.

But not only that, it will be interesting to know that there are also other small tricks thanks to which you can identify fake coins. In particular we recommend compare them with other coins of the same denomination at your disposal, in order to check if there is anything at first glance that could arouse our attention.

But not only that, by touching both sides of the coin it is advisable to check if the designs and the cut are in relief. If not, good to know, this is a fake. It is also recommended that you use a magnifying glass to check the edge of the coin. That of the two-euro coins, it should be remembered, has a well-uniform raised edge milling. But not only that, it is possible to notice one written which is different depending on the country of origin.

Pasta, sting on the way: worrying increase in prices

In the event that it is a fake coin, it is very difficult to accurately replicate the writing in question. Recognizing fake 2 euro coins is therefore possible. In case of doubts, however, it is advisable in any case to contact an expert in the sector, in order to know with certainty whether they are fake or authentic coins.