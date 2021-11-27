Money laundering in Bitcoin, the international movement

Perhaps there is no more room for the shoulder pads, those who cross the border with bags full of money to place their savings abroad. They are the same ones who then return to Italy when it is necessary to invest capital protected from the tax law.

Money laundered in Bitcoin

Thanks to new technologies, about 20 days ago the investigators of the Naples prosecutor’s office scored a blitz in the Vesuvian area that could confirm a shock hypothesis: money laundering would take place through an electronic currency, Bitcoin. Bitcoin, among other things, is a currency that can be spent anywhere in the world and that does not have to be justified. It should not be declared, which is why tracking is impossible.

Discovered a vault in Herculaneum

There is a hypothesis that is being examined by the Neapolitan judicial authority: a huge amount of money is placed in a bank in Latvia, which then deals with transforming the currency into electronic money. In short, dirty money immediately becomes – if not clean – at least “neutral”. Discovered a vault in Herculaneum. It is precisely from the Vesuvian town that the illicit round of money would start. We learn it from the Morning in an article by Leandro Del Gaudio.

