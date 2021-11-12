News

Money Man, the rapper receives $ 1 million in Bitcoin

The rapper from Atlanta, Money Man took his $ 1 million advance entirely in Bitcoin (BTC) from the Californian record label Empire Distribution. The artist, today, has launched a new album and the “title track” is called “Blockchain”.

Money Man, Bitcoin payment for the rapper

Always very active in the crypto sector, to the point of holding a Telegram group of 40,000 people discussing the subject, Money Man is the first artist to receive an advance of $ 1 million in bitcoin from the Empire Distribution label.

The Atlanta rapper’s new “Blockchain” track was launched today. Here’s how Money Man commented on the event two days ago, sharing with Ghazi Shami, the founder of Empire Distribution.

“Being financially enlightened is the new Ghazi wave. Blockchain streaming everywhere on Friday “

Not only that, always on the same day, Money Man also shared a video on Twitter that testifies to the payment of the advance paid by Empire of 14.72 BTC through Cash App.

Money Man and wages in Bitcoin: now also in the music industry

In the United States, lately, there has been a lot of talk about salaries in Bitcoin. After already in the National Football League (NFL), players like Aaron Rodgers, they said they wanted to convert part of their salary into Bitcoin, now it is the turn of Money Man who opens the dance also to the music industry.

Rodgers’ announcement ten days ago was very similar to Money Man’s current one. In both cases, in fact, it was the figure of 1 million dollars in BTC and the use of CashApp.

Bitcoin Money Man
Blockchain is the title of Money Man’s latest album

Another story, however, is being written by some American politicians. First of all, Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami who a few days ago said he wanted to be the first US politician a receive your salary in bitcoins.

This claim came publicly on Twitter, in response to Anthony Pompliano, the crypto influencer who appears to have launched the challenge.

Soon after, even the newly elected mayor of New York, Eric Adams he said he was ready to receive hers salary in bitcoin. With Adams, New York could become a major financial center for BTC and cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin between ATH and update

In this week, Bitcoin reached new all-time highs that touched, without touching it, $ 69,000. As of yesterday, however, BTC appears to be wanting to retrace, falling at the time of writing to $ 63,000.

At the same time, on the night between 13 and 14 November 2021, the soft fork will take place and will activate it definitively the Taproot update on the Bitcoin protocol. Always at block 709.632, Schnorr signatures will also be implemented.

This is the only update of the Bitcoin protocol in the last 4 years, since the last one took place in August 2017, with the introduction of SegWit.



