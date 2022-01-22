“Money, politics and falsehood. Better stay out of it”

The former Finnish driver doesn’t mince words: “A lot of things don’t make sense, there are people who would do well even in real politics”

Kimi Raikkonen does not seem to feel nostalgic for the Formula 1, at least not for the Circus environment. A little more than a month after his retirement, the Finn spoke of the contradictions and problems that, according to him, are gripping the racing world and, as usual, he was very direct: “There are many things that don’t make sense, at least for me, in Formula 1 – he said in an interview with Motorsport -. We all know, but nobody says anything. There is a lot of falsehood in the environment, it is more beautiful to stay out of it “.

Kimi has clear ideas about what made F1 what it is now: “Money has changed things even in this environment, as in any sport. The more money, the more politics. It happens everywhere, in every country. There are games played by people unknown to you, until you are not in the whole thing. I think people want to have power. There would be many in F1 who would do well in real politics too … “.

For him, 20 years on the track and a world championship won with Ferrari in 2007, however nothing new: “It has been like this for many years. Maybe people realize a lot more only now. ‘political aspect. I know a lot of things that happen, but I have remained a stranger to it. I don’t think it is very healthy for a person to get carried away by this aspect. “