money, shocking figures – Libero Quotidiano





The United States threatens to strike directly Vladimir Putin financially if the Russia invaded Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesman, however, said that “for him it would not be a damage”. And here comes the rumors about the personal wealth of the Russian president. In 2017, in a hearing in the US Senate, his assets it was estimated at “$ 200 billion worth of dirty money”. A fortune that is inferior only to that of Elon Musk with his 238 billion.



Putin, through the Kremlin. declares a public wage of about 130 thousand euros a year (2020 data). A 77 square meter apartment. An 18 square meter garage, two vintage Volga GAZ M21 cars, a Lada Niva SUV, a caravan. “But even among the only properties declared in Russia, however, the list of the Kremlin is not complete. It does not include, for example, the pharaonic villa on the Black Sea, in Gelendzhik. Above the villa there are several square kilometers of no- fly zone, and the palace, 14,000 square meters in Gelendzhik, on the Black Sea, is almost more of an independent statel than a holiday residence. Overhung by an anti-aircraft area; surrounded by impregnable fences with checkpoints, a port, its own guards, a church “, reveals the Corriere della Sera.





According to investigations, in 2012, by the opponent Boris Nemtsov, President Putin has twenty real estate properties including villas and palaces, 15 helicopters, 43 aircraft, two yachts, one of which has five decks with marble bathrooms. and a great passion for watches: a Patek Philippe with perpetual calendar, a Blancbain Aqua Lung Grand Date collection, a Lange & Söhne Tourbograph. Three years after the investigation Nemtsov was killed in public in Moscow after dinner by five Chechens.