Money to children: what changes with the new block on cash

The lowering of the “ceiling” of payments in cash allowed up to 999.99 euros from next January 1, 2022, will also involve important changes in payments (or donations) by parents towards their children.

Here’s what changes

As we have just dealt with in Giornale.it, whoever exceeds that threshold will be punished: it applies to those who accept money but it also applies to those who pay that amount. The problem is that this new system will also affect the relationship in the family and will also apply to the money paid by parents to their children. If for any reason a figure of one thousand euros is given, it must be traced and justified in order not to incur penalties and checks by the tax authorities.

What to do if the threshold is exceeded

If the taxpayer needs to make a payment for an amount exceeding the limit set for the use of cash, he will be obliged to use tools traceable such as credit card or debit card, check or postal / bank transfer. The cash limit will apply to all types of money transfers (including loans and donations), regardless of the degree of kinship (the example above). The new limit of € 999.99 will be applied to “ any type of payment that occurs between a natural (or legal) person and another “Any product, or anything else, that will require over a thousand euros will have to be tracked.

Why a wire transfer is better

To be more sure, laleggepertutti advises to always donate cash to children through wire transfer: this is because there are not rare cases in which the Inland Revenue, realizing the purchase of a certain value by a person with low income (or totally lacking), asks for clarification on the origin of the money. Assuming that the son was unable to prove his family origin (which a traceable means of payment would be able to do), a “ synthetic tax assessment “ and a tax rate of several tens of thousands of euros. In short, it is better never to risk above a thousand euros.

We remind you, however, that nothing changes on withdrawals or payments from your current account: the limit remains at 1,500 euros because these are movements that concern the single person. It is clear that, however, in the event of payment, the entire amount cannot be spent but must remain within the limits established by the new law (within € 999.99). In that case, you could pay with both banknotes and cards. The sanctions will punish those who pay and receive money, without distinction: they range from a minimum of three thousand euros to a maximum of 15 thousand euros.