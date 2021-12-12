Moneyfarm, old stuff like cucco: formulas already seen, risky for savers

There is a savings management service, already covered on Everyday occurrence, on which, however, it deserves to return. Is that of Moneyfarm, also offered by the Italian Post Office in the online section “Postefuturo Investimenti”.

In essence, the service relies on two techniques from the last century to manage customer savings with little effort e very limited skills. The first is the management of assets through mutual funds, that is, subcontracting the choice of individual shares, bonds or other securities to others. So even those who do not even know how to base an analysis of a share or bond can present themselves as a financial manager. Many so-called independent consultants do the same, unable to do anything else.

The other technique is the automatic replication of a basic portfolio to all clients of a certain management line. Which makes management seem personalized actually centralized. Stuff as old as the cucco, already practiced in the 70s. Everything works automatically, with a program that divides the amounts paid by customers into a maximum of 14 ETFs, which are a category of mutual funds that promise to slavishly replicate a financial index. So it’s just a boast that “a team of professionals takes the decisions necessary to seize market opportunities “. Even if you notice the convenience on the moment of a specific title, couldn’t buy it, operating only through ETF. And the individual securities that ETFs have in their stomachs are not decided by Moneyfarm.

Moreover, with costs declared for average portfolios on 1.3-1% per annum, Moneyfarm appears to be less worse than the many indecencies trimmed to Italians by the parasitic industry of managed savings. That is, with annual costs of over 3% and much more risk of embezzlement.

But a reader pointed out to me that the company also offers the Moneyfarm Pension Plan, which is actually built by Allianz and is heralded as a “tax-efficient solution.” It is the usual decoy of the supplementary pension. If you tell Italians that they can avoid taxes, they are also willing to drink hemlock.

Let’s do the math, assuming the cost of 1.37% per year, calculated by Moneyfarm with a more or less official methodology, even if still questionable. By paying in money at the age of 25, you get an overall reduction of 42%. So, as a rule, the tax advantage is zeroed and overturned in damage. As a tax avoidance, the supplementary pension can work quite well, in order to join it after the age of 60 with an income above 100 thousand euros a year. Instead for young people it is to be avoided in the most absolute way.

But the worst risk is seeing your retirement savings destroyed by inflation, which again worries. No pension fund, no policy and no individual pension plan of Moneyfarm, Allianz or others, protects it as the Objective 65 interest-bearing voucher of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti which guarantees, more unique than rare, at least the initial purchasing power of the sum. invested at the age of 65.