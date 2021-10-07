MoneyGram in partnership with Stellar: – The Cryptonomist

MoneyGram has entered into a partnership with Stellar to facilitate payments via blockchain and guaranteeing virtually instant USDC transitions.

A deal for Circle’s benefit

It was Stellar to announce the agreement with MoneyGram, the P2P payment giant.

This partnership was created to allow users to use USDC, Circle’s stablecoin. Consumers will be able to convert USDC to cash instantly, and viceversa. Using the Stellar MoneyGram blockchain will be able to guarantee real-time money transfer, taking advantage of the USDC.

The two companies expect their agreement to lead to growth of both, in particular, it is expected to accelerate the spread of digital assets. Stellar’s partnerships and those who choose to use its blockchain will also have to contribute to this.

The agreement will be operational already in the current year in some markets. It is set to expand its horizons in 2022.

MoneyGram pioneer of innovation

Alex Holmes, president and CEO of MoneyGram, commented on this partnership:

“At MoneyGram, one of our top strategic priorities is to be pioneers in cross-border payments innovation and blockchain settlement, and we are thrilled to be working with the Stellar Development Foundation to drive our efforts forward.”

The agreement shows that MoneyGram believes in the potential of digital currencies. Holmes adds in this regard:

“As cryptocurrencies and digital currencies rise to the fore, we are particularly optimistic about the potential of stablecoins as a way to simplify cross-border payments. Given our experience in global payments, blockchain and compliance, we are extremely well positioned to continue to be the leader in building bridges to connect digital currencies with local fiat currencies. “

Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation added:

“This partnership is a prime example of how blockchain technology and stablecoins bring new opportunities to global customers and improve the existing financial system. Thanks to the reach of MoneyGram’s services and the speed and low cost of transactions on Stellar, a new segment of users will be able to convert their cash into and out of USDC, giving them access to fast and affordable digital asset services that they could previously been out of range. We are delighted to partner with MoneyGram to further our mission of creating fairer financial access ”.

Circle for its part will seize a huge opportunity to expand USDC’s reach. He says about it Jeremy Allaire, co-founder, chief executive officer and president of Circle:

“The launch of this partnership demonstrates the power of digital currencies like USDC to create fast, secure and seamless settlement for the digital economy. Together, we are at the forefront of innovation, demonstrating how we can reimagine financial services that better benefit and serve global users. ”

MoneyGram from Ripple to Stellar

MoneyGram is certainly not new to partnerships with companies from the blockchain world. The first agreement in fact was signed with Ripple. It was 2019 and the two companies that were both trying to establish themselves in the cross-border payments sector started an interesting collaboration. Similar to what will happen with USDC, the instant payment asset was at the time of the partnership with Ripple XRP.

Probably the use of USDC is better suited for this purpose. Using a stablecoin ensures that the traded asset is not prey to volatility and this can encourage its use.

The agreement with Ripple provided for a duration of two years e it has not been renewed. To influence this decision also iThe uncertain fate of the XRP token given the cause he sees involved Ripple against the SEC.

In the official announcement, the companies said they would like to resume their relationship in the future, because they both said they believed in the potential of digital assets and the blockchain.

But now MoneyGram has chosen Ripple’s number 1 rival, Stellar. At number 22 for market capitalization, news of the MoneyGram partnership did the token good XLM earning 14% today and up leads to $ 0.36.