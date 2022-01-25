Monfils-Berrettini for the semifinal. Direct

QUARTER FINALS 1 2 3 4 5 G. Monfils 4 4 6 5 M. Berrettini 6 6 3 3

FOURTH SEPT

5-3 The French still holds the bar at zero and sends Berrettini to serve to stay in the set.

4-2 Monfils keeps his serve and puts a certain distance, so as not to waste this great opportunity for redemption.

3-2 Here Monfils puts his experience to good use and takes advantage of Matteo’s uncertainty: his first break.

2-2 A very balanced match in this fourth set: the first to make a mistake risks granting a very important break.

2-1 Matteo must not allow himself any further failures.

1-1 Monfils does not intend to waste his advantage and goes to 1-1.

1-0 Tiring start for Berrettini, who gets back from 40-0 to 40-40 in the first game of the 4th set and Monfils earns a break point. Matteo relies on the service and recovers.

Monfils-Berrettini 6-3, the chronicle of the third set

6-3 The Frenchman regains confidence and, after Matteo’s break, makes no mistake about his serve: the serve given by the Roman marks the key passage of this third set, which Monfils wins (13:18).

5-2 Monfils takes advantage of the dark moments of Berrettini who gives up his service on a double fault and allows the opponent to seize a great opportunity (13:14).

3-2 Monfils’ reaction of character who does not intend to leave room for Berrettini’s advance (13:05).

2-1 Two break points canceled by Monfils with a winning forehand and a very fast and unstoppable serve. Monfils holds the service (12:57).

1-1 Service on service is answered (12:54).

1-0 In the third set we proceed on serve, both under observation (12:48).

Monfils-Berrettini 4-6, the chronicle of the second set

More tired than in the first set, Berrettini suffers the experience of Monfils and makes some mistakes too much thanks to the fatigue caused by the very long fifth game. It ends with a flourish, taking advantage of Monfils’ confusion due to the change of balls.

4-6 Monfils holds the bar for the 5-4, then Berrettini serves to close the second set. The first ones return to work, closes at zero and also wins the second set (12:35).

3-5 After the river game that conditioned, on a physical level, the second set Berrettini benefited from the confusion of Monfils (12:32).

3-4 After the change of balls, Monfils feels a difficulty and commits some fundamental mistakes in favor of Berrettini. Matteo wins a fundamental break (12:23).

3-2 More reasonable times for the fifth game, which does not offer the same emotions (12:16).

2-2 Very long and heavy game for both of us in this second set. Berrettini begins to show a certain inconstancy, despite the aces he has lost the lucidity of reading the points. Experience, on the other hand, plays a decisive role for the French (12:06).

2-1 Ace and winner, so ends the 3rd game Gael Monfils (11:52).

1-1 Berrettini keeps the service, but shows some uncertainty (11:50).

1-0 Monfils holds, but against Berretto he shows his difficulties. The same ones that actually bring Matteo a slight advantage over his opponent (11:48).

Monfils-Berrettini 4-6, the chronicle of the first set

First set to Matteo Berrettini who, against the Frenchman Gael Monfils, is confirmed in constant growth.After the initial difficulties, Berretto interprets the match and insists with ace and hammer on the Frenchman, who cannot avoid the insistence of the Roman on his backhand uncertain and fails to spot shots to hit the lines (and thus score points). In the decisive game, Matteo feels a little tired. Monfils cunningly asks for the challenge to break the pace of the Roman. But the Roman goes ace; the Frenchman tries to hurt him with his forehand, but ends: 6-4 in 35 ‘.

4-6 First set to Berrettini, who confirms the mentality and tactical intelligence we mentioned earlier: the ace that stuns Monfils (11:46) is certainly the winning shot.

4-5 He clings to the Monfils serve and recovers a game, but without convincing with this strategy (11:35).

3-5 Lengthens Matteo, who senses the weaknesses of the opponent continues to study the most effective points of the field against the French (11:20).

2-4 Once the first break is made, Berretto continues his game: second ace and his hammer end up lengthening the distance (11:15).

2-3 Here, inevitably, Berrettini’s ability to interpret the game emerges in the decisive moments: serve and forehand that do not work and that put the Frenchman in difficulty, Monfils accuses the insistence and gives up the game. First break (11:14).

2-2 Perfect game of Berrettini, which does not undergo the experience of Monfils: precise service, descent to the net at the right moment and ends like this, with a nice depth (11:13).

2-1 Monfils does not intend to give up the serve and, despite Berrettini’s insistence on the backhand, he manages to keep the serve and the advantage (11:12).

1-1 Matteo responds with his best shots, immediately demonstrating a great mentality against the French. Berrettini keeps the bar at 15 (11:08).

1-0 Precision boot of Monfils, who does not miss the first game and shows immediate character against Berrettini (11:05).

10:50 Matteo Berrettini and Gael Monfils I’m on the pitch for the warm-up: soon the start of the match that will decide access to the semifinal

The Italtennis enjoys a double result of merit, with more hope than the premises that had accompanied this edition of the Australian Open marked by the tormented story of Novak Djokovic, which ended with his expulsion. Matteo Berrettini faces the quarter-finals by challenging Gael Monfils, in a match that promises to be more than fought.

For the Roman tennis player, seeded # 7, the fifth match of the Rod Laver Arena stands out after the match between Ashleigh Barty – seeded number 1 on the women’s scoreboard – and Jessica Pegula: the beginning of Berrettini-Monfils it is estimated around 11 am on Tuesday 25 January 2022.

Click here to subscribe and see all the races of the Australian Open live on DAZN

VIRGILIO SPORT